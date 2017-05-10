Bullying rife in Queensland Health: Study

ALLEGATIONS of extreme bullying within Queensland Health are not confined to Ipswich.

An independent study, surveying 350 doctors in training across Queensland and undertaken by the Australian Medical Association in 2016, found more than 33 per cent experienced bullying or harassment from another staff member last year.

The study rated each hospital and health service based on the trainees' experiences and West Moreton Hospital and Health Service was ranked among one of the best services, based on the students' experiences.

The service received an A- for its overall culture and an A- in the bullying and harassment section where most scored a B.

Gold Coast Hospital and Health Service and The Prince Charles Hospital were ranked the lowest in the bullying and harassment section with both receiving a C-.

The researchers found the source of bullying was varied but included reports of bullying and harassment by senior doctors, administration staff, nursing staff as well as fellow junior doctors.

In February, three Townsville public health staff were stood down during investigation into workplace bullying.

