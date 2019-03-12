Menu
Australia says stop on the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence, but our actions often fail to live up to the message.
Parenting

Bullying: no way will it be easy to overcome

by ROBYN COURTNEY, TALK THE TALK
12th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
IT IS a problem that's probably been around in some form for as long as humans have been walking on this Earth.

It is an ongoing topic in the news - stories about those in school yards, work places, local areas, on the roads and online who are victims of attacks, whether it is physical assault, verbal threats, destroying others' property, or sending and posting inappropriate comments or images online.

It is the serious matter of bullying.

This Friday, March 15, is the National Day of Action against Bullying and Violence.

It's great we are putting the topic on the table and recognising the importance of finding solutions to create safer, caring communities for everyone.

Sadly, humans have for thousands of years targeted victims for their perceived differences, be it culture, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, personality, ability or disability, religion, physical appearance, age or economic status.

So, is it something we can easily eradicate from our society? Unfortunately, I don't think it is.

How do you change the actions of those who want power over others, or want to be popular by showing dominance, or are trying to get attention by being nasty, or even believe bullying is acceptable?

From a young age, children need to be taught that bullying and violence is not OK and shouldn't be tolerated but when they are exposed to it and see tormentors getting away with bad behaviour, the message doesn't always get through. Children often mimic what they see and hear.

You only have to turn on the television to get my point. Today's society is not really tackling the issue but rather encouraging it.

TV programs such as Married at First Sight are helping promote these bullying type behaviours.

The mindless reality programs and television series inundating our viewing, along with social media platforms, are filled with people insulting and treating others with little to no respect. Yet ratings indicate people love this stuff and can't get enough.

I don't understand it - people enjoy watching others behave like bullies and buy in to the social media hype?

Am I naive in my hope that we build on last year's NDA theme, to imagine a world free from bullying, so one day the words bully and violence will be erased from news headlines with future generations choosing to be kind?

Check out: bullyingnoway.gov.au/.

