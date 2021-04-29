Bullying cause at heart of 100km effort

Rebecca McMahon and some of her Ipswich Eagles team mates are taking part in the Healthy Harold Hundred to raise awareness of bullying.

Ipswich Eagles Aussie rules player Rebecca McMahon is swapping the footy boots for the sneakers in an effort to raise funds for a state anti-bullying campaign.

The talented sportswoman and mother of two girls is joining a quartet of ladies who will tackle Life Education’s Healthy Harold Hundred, which invites Queenslanders to walk, run or ride 100km from May 5-24.

Ms McMahon said it was a great opportunity to give something back to her community.

“I have teenagers in high school and all the other girls that are involved with me have kids, and bullying is so prevalent now in schools and online,” she said.

“I think that trying to bring awareness to it is super important.”

Ms McMahon has raised $100 out of a $500 goal and said she wants to get other Ipswich residents involved.

“I think we can show people that you can help people by going for a walk and not just trying to raise money. Showing people that making awareness is not hard,” she said.

Life Education Queensland CEO Michael Fawsitt said more than 1000 people had registered so far.

“Sadly, one in four Aussie kids is affected by bullying, one in five children experiences cyber-bullying, and more than a million children are affected by domestic violence,” he said.

“We need to teach children from a young age about the importance of respect, empathy, and healthy relationships.

“Those are vital skills to help prevent bullying as children are growing up and they help break the cycle of future violence.”

Life Education sends mobile classrooms to schools, teaching children about a healthier lifestyle, with 9,500 Ipswich children participating in 2020.

Thirteen Ipswich schools will be visited by the Life Education mobile classrooms in the third and fourth terms, including St Augustine’s College, Westside Christian College and Chatswood Hills State School.

Mr Fawsitt said that the program promotes better physical health and draws more attention to the social and emotional wellbeing of children.

“That’s why it’s important to support young people throughout their school years to build and maintain healthy and respectful relationships and positive mental health, this is vital to reducing bullying and violence in the future,” Mr Fawsitt said.

The Healthy Harold Hundred is open for all ages with no registration cost.

Click here for more details.