Bulls women show Ipswich men the best way to score

Bulls striker Shani Wilton scored a timely hat-trick to help her team regain top spot. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Bulls striker Shani Wilton scored a timely hat-trick to help her team regain top spot. Picture: Cordell Richardson

MOTIVATION is a powerful tool for any sporting team.

But so is a run of disappointing results.

That's how the Ipswich Knights felt after a scoreless draw against Sunshine Coast in this afternoon's Football Queensland Premier League encounter at Bundamba.

After Western Pride displayed loads of determination to come from 2-0 down to all but defeat Holland Park last night, the Knights struggled to create a worthwhile chance today.

"It's really disappointing. We were poor,'' head coach Andy Ogden said.

While injuries have helped derail the seventh-placed Knights promising season, Ogden was most concerned about the lack of attacking thrust.

"There was a lot of sideways football. It was played in the middle of the park,'' he said.

Neither team could break out of the defensive battle.

"I don't mind losing games but we've got to be competitive,'' Ogden said.

"At least show people we want to be on the park.

"Last week we had probably between five and 10 really good chances against (competition leaders) Toowoomba and today we have virtually none.''

Ninth-placed Sunshine Coast were a team the Knights would normally expect to beat.

Instead, the Knights return home next Sunday to play a Holland Park side that looks capable of piling on the goals.

Pride discovered that last night and did well to repel them for long periods while counterattacking with venom in the entertaining 2-2 draw.

The normally creative Knights could learn from their Ipswich counterparts at this stage of the season.

On current form, only Pride look capable of making the finals. But they too have a long way to achieve that goal.

Ipswich City Bulls player Shani Wilton

One Ipswich team is a real chance of finishing top of their league.

The Ipswich City Bulls women overpowered UQ 5-1 last night to regain pole position in the Brisbane Women's Premier League competition.

A hat-trick by Shani Wilton and two goals by Nadine Keast set up the important victory.

The Bulls women have scored 28 goals and only conceded five from their seven wins and single loss.

They can lock up first place by beating Virginia United in next Sunday afternoon's final qualifying match at Sutton Park.