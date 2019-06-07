Menu
Ipswich City Bulls footballer Natasha Ridley
Soccer

Bulls women setting higher goals

David Lems
by
7th Jun 2019 10:20 AM
FOOTBALL: Having close to a full strength side, the Ipswich City Bulls are keen to fast track their climb up the Brisbane Women's Premier League competition table.

A 6-1 victory over Taringa last weekend, following a 3-3 draw with Peninsula Power, gave the Bulls women a boost for Saturday night's home clash.

Although head coach Ian Carson said his team had the chance to beat Power on May 28, the draw was a sign his team was heading in the right direction.

"We're starting to get where we should be,'' Carson said.

"We're just a touch off the pace.

"We're just working hard now.''

Although Taringa is a developing side, Carson was happy how his team performed last Saturday.

"We did what we had to do and got the result,'' he said.

 

Ipswich City Bulls footballer Shani Wilton
Carson was encouraged to see more goals flowing from Shani Wilton, Tash Ridley, Vanessa Lane and Nuala Geoghegan.

The Bulls are currently in 10th place with four wins and a draw.

Saturday's opponents Robina City are four places higher but only four points ahead as the battle for finals spots heats up.

Robina caught the Bulls off-guard in the first round, something Carson hopes to avoid at Sutton Park.

"We're more than certainly ready for them Saturday night,'' he said.

 

Ipswich City Bulls footballer Nuala Geoghegan
Carson was pleased to have "crucial defender'' Laura Haws back to strengthen to side after a long stint of RAAF commitments.

The Ipswich City Bulls are also preparing for their annual Elaine Watson Cup clash against UQ at Sutton Park on June 12.

The mid-week knockout competition game comes after the Bulls received a first-round bye.

UQ leads the Brisbane Women's Premier League premiership on 31 points, ahead of The Lakes (25), Annerley (21) and Southport (20).

BWPL: Saturday (5pm) - Ipswich City v Robina City at Sutton Park.

