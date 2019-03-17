Menu
Western Spirit footballer Michael Wybranowski attempts a tackle on Ipswich City's Dane Grant during the recent local derby.
Soccer

Bulls, Spirit take form into FFA Cup duels

David Lems
by
17th Mar 2019 1:55 PM
THE Ipswich City Bulls and Western Spirit will carry some growing confidence into their next SEQ FFA Cup games after productive weekends of Capital League 1 matches.

The Bulls tackle AC Carina away in Tuesday night's third round match of the annual knockout series before Spirit host Nambour/Yandina on Saturday night.

Bulls coach Norbert Duga was planning to field a mixed team featuring first-side and Reserve Grade players after both outfits were victorious over Moggill at Sutton Park on Saturday.

The Bulls first graders won 2-0 after the Reserve Grade combination remained unbeaten with a 2-1 victory at the club's Brassall base.

Duga was pleased to get the points with some players not sure if the match would even go ahead due to the weekend rain.

"The performance wasn't the best. We just did enough,'' he said.

Loyal clubman Zygan Condie scored both goals in the second half, proving he still has plenty to offer the team he has led up front for a decade.

Spirit's top side also have two wins from three matches after beating Mt Gravatt 2-0 at Dittmer Park on Saturday night.

Josh Murphy and Sam Murray scored both second half goals from headers.

Spirit co-coach David Coles was pleased with the results after losing the local derby 3-1.

"We're starting to get back on track to know we can play,'' Coles said, happy to see defender Andy Muir and midfielder Shane Carr returning with some key players still out.

CL1: Ipswich City Bulls 2 (Zygan Condie) def Moggill 0; Western Spirit 2 (Josh Murphy, Sam Murray) def Mt Gravatt 0. Reserves: Ipswich City def Moggill 2-1; Mt Gravatt def Western Spirit 3-0.

ffa cup news ipswich city bulls ipswich football local derby western spirit
