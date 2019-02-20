Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Players with the Ipswich City Bulls and Western Spirit are ready to launch their new seasons.
Players with the Ipswich City Bulls and Western Spirit are ready to launch their new seasons. Rob Williams
Soccer

Bulls, Spirit bracing for more great local duels

David Lems
by
20th Feb 2019 2:05 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CAPITAL League 1 local derby rivals Ipswich City Bulls and Western Spirit are set to kick off their new football seasons this weekend.

Recovering from illness, Bulls head coach Norbert Duga was confident his side would be a major threat again in this year's competition.

"In general, we're moving in the right direction so I'm happy with that, not just for us but the club as well,'' Duga said, preparing for Sunday's away opener against St George.

As one of City's most dependable footballers, Duga is happy to continue coaching after some positive results in recent seasons.

Duga has welcomed back the core of regulars including captain Ronan Geoghegan, speedster Jay Kitching and evergreen striker Zygan Condie.

"We've had a bit of an up and down pre-season,'' he said.

However, Duga was most excited about the club's goalkeeping stocks with former Premier League player and ex-international indoor representative Zayne Freiberg available.

Freiberg joins regular Bulls custodians Brent Witney and Dean Stenzel.

"They'll be fighting it out for that top spot,'' Duga said.

Duga will be assisted by another club stalwart Trent Abel, who returns as Reserve Grade coach. Abel replaces Jamie Beahan who wants to play this season.

Last year's Western Spirit head coach Matt Raub has been joined by David Coles to guide the first team, starting in Saturday's opener against Pine Hills at Kippen Park.

"I'm very happy with the pre-season,'' Raub said, having played six trials, including a 2-1 win over Premier League opponents Grange Thistle.

"We've appointed a couple of new coaches and new players so pre-season has been pretty good.''

Loyal clubman Chris Morrall will guard the goals for the first team after important Reserve Grade coaching and playing roles last season.

Game day

CL1: Saturday (6pm): Western Spirit v Pine Hills at Kippen Park. Sunday (6pm): Ipswich City v St George at St George's Park.

football brisbane news football local derbies ipswich city bulls ipswich football news matt raub norbert duga western spirit
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Sitting just as bad as smoking for your heart health

    premium_icon Sitting just as bad as smoking for your heart health

    News The cardiac rehabilitation service received 705 referrals for people who experienced a heart attack, open heart surgery or bypass surgery last year.

    • 20th Feb 2019 3:00 PM
    VIDEO, PHOTOS: Burst water main floods street

    premium_icon VIDEO, PHOTOS: Burst water main floods street

    Breaking Residents report massive water loss after main hit on work site

    • 20th Feb 2019 2:19 PM
    Council considers $9m upgrade to popular tourist attraction

    premium_icon Council considers $9m upgrade to popular tourist attraction

    Council News The seven-year project would ensure visitors keep coming

    • 20th Feb 2019 1:23 PM
    Hopes inaugural tournament will fix city course's woes

    premium_icon Hopes inaugural tournament will fix city course's woes

    Council News Thousands of dollars in prizes will be available for players