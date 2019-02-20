Bulls, Spirit bracing for more great local duels

Players with the Ipswich City Bulls and Western Spirit are ready to launch their new seasons.

CAPITAL League 1 local derby rivals Ipswich City Bulls and Western Spirit are set to kick off their new football seasons this weekend.

Recovering from illness, Bulls head coach Norbert Duga was confident his side would be a major threat again in this year's competition.

"In general, we're moving in the right direction so I'm happy with that, not just for us but the club as well,'' Duga said, preparing for Sunday's away opener against St George.

As one of City's most dependable footballers, Duga is happy to continue coaching after some positive results in recent seasons.

Duga has welcomed back the core of regulars including captain Ronan Geoghegan, speedster Jay Kitching and evergreen striker Zygan Condie.

"We've had a bit of an up and down pre-season,'' he said.

However, Duga was most excited about the club's goalkeeping stocks with former Premier League player and ex-international indoor representative Zayne Freiberg available.

Freiberg joins regular Bulls custodians Brent Witney and Dean Stenzel.

"They'll be fighting it out for that top spot,'' Duga said.

Duga will be assisted by another club stalwart Trent Abel, who returns as Reserve Grade coach. Abel replaces Jamie Beahan who wants to play this season.

Last year's Western Spirit head coach Matt Raub has been joined by David Coles to guide the first team, starting in Saturday's opener against Pine Hills at Kippen Park.

"I'm very happy with the pre-season,'' Raub said, having played six trials, including a 2-1 win over Premier League opponents Grange Thistle.

"We've appointed a couple of new coaches and new players so pre-season has been pretty good.''

Loyal clubman Chris Morrall will guard the goals for the first team after important Reserve Grade coaching and playing roles last season.

Game day

CL1: Saturday (6pm): Western Spirit v Pine Hills at Kippen Park. Sunday (6pm): Ipswich City v St George at St George's Park.