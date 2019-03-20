Bulls show true grit in extra-time Cup thriller

IPSWICH City Bulls captain Joel Munn watched from the bench as his team fought valiantly before bowing out of this year's FFA Cup knockout football tournament.

However, the central back was quick to praise his teammates after Ipswich went down 6-4 to home team AC Carina in extra time.

"The boys put in a real big effort,'' Munn said, being rested as the Bulls prepare for another testing encounter this week-end.

"To be 3-3 and play another 30 minutes, they showed a lot of ticker and I was real proud of the people that come up and played the full 120 minutes.

"There wasn't anyone that was slack. It was good to see.''

The Bulls side featured a mix of top side players and Reserve graders. "Our Reggies and A Grade are pretty competitive. There are people vying for spots everywhere,'' Munn said.

City can now refocus on the Capital League 1 premiership after last night's loss.

The Bulls tackle competition leaders Annerley at Elder Oval on Saturday night, encouraged by two wins and a first-round defeat.

"Our first loss, we should have won that,'' Munn said.

"We've have a lot of injuries too. Of the four players that play in the backline, three have been injured.

"When we are full strength, we will definitely be in with a shot.''

Keen to play on Saturday night, the police officer was awarded the captaincy this season after a stint in Mackay.

He's happy to be back in Ipswich after playing six years for the Bulls before moving north.

"Last year, I wasn't too serious. I was sort of just getting back into the groove with work and stuff,'' he said. "Now I'm a little bit more settled.''

In Tuesday night's thriller, AC Carina levelled at 3-3 to force extra time. The Bulls earlier led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 before the home team kept the third round FFA Cup game alive.

Nathan Gee scored a superb goal in extra-time after Ronald Batal and Nick Carson netted the first three for City.

Bulls goalkeeper Dean Stenzel also saved a penalty during the additional play.

SEQ FFA Cup Rd 3: AC Carina 6 def Ipswich City Bulls 4 (Ronald Batal 2, Nick Carson, Nathan Gee) in extra-time.