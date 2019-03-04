Bulls shocked at Robina: 'We have to wake up to ourselves'

QUESTION TIME: Ian Carson will go back to the drawing board at training tonight after a tough away loss.

QUESTION TIME: Ian Carson will go back to the drawing board at training tonight after a tough away loss. Cordell Richardson

IT IS not quite panic stations for Ipswich City Bulls BWPL coach Ian Carson, but the experienced mentor saw enough in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Robina to know something is amiss.

"Nothing went our way. We weren't in it, we weren't enthusiastic, and I don't know why,” Carson said.

"I'm searching for answers, but I can't pinpoint it. It was just one of those bad days at the office.”

The hosts scored two "opportunistic goals” prior to halftime. Ipswich managed to lock things up in the second stanza, but were unable to crack a resolute Robina defence.

It was a result few anticipated ahead of the Bulls' trip to Robina Common, particularly going on opening round form.

The Bulls were convincing 5-1 winners in round one, while competition newcomers Robina were put away 4-0 by Peninsula Power.

"It wasn't a great game for the spectator - very low intensity,” Carson said.

"I don't blame it on the road trip. It's only an hour's drive down the highway, so I don't see that as a problem.

"Did we take their last week's result as this would be easy for us? Maybe. I don't have an answer at this point. I haven't had a chance to sit down with the girls.”

Carson is not one to stew on results. He can stomach a loss; it is how the loss comes about that can be pause for concern.

"We just have to wake up to ourselves and be a bit more positive on the park,” he said.

"Our passing was atrocious, we just couldn't get it right. The harder we tried the worse it got.

"We weren't as clinical as we should have been.”

He hopes the appointment of a Reserve Grade coach this week will help alleviate some of the early season stresses on his shoulders.

Carson has been unable to work with the First Grade team as a sole squad so far this year.

"Running both squads at the same time doesn't benefit anybody,” he said.

"It's really difficult running 30 girls at the same time. It's not a real excuse, but it certainly doesn't help us. We need to separate both squads and get into the needs of both squads.”

There is no question the Bulls have the talent to be a better side than shown at the weekend.

Just where they stack up in a refurbished BWPL remains to be seen.

Carson will have a better idea this weekend, when The Lakes FC come to Sutton Park.

The North Lakes outfit gave Carson's side a hammering in pre-season, and he expects a tough contest again come Saturday.

"They gave us a touch-up in the pre-season, and they're going alright (over the first two rounds),” Carson said.

"We'll change a few things around tactically; make the trip for them a bit tougher.

"They have to come to us now. Get a good crowd there, get the enthusiasm up . . . we won't be a pushover.”

Brisbane Women's Premier League Round 2

Robina City SC 2 def. Ipswich City Bulls 0 at Robina Common.

Next game: Saturday (5.15pm) v The Lakes FC at Sutton Park.