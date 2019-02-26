Bulls pile on pain in four goal rout

The Ipswich City Bulls pulled a large supporting crowd to the first game of the Brisbane Women's Premier League season. The Bulls defeated Taringa 5-1.

SHARNI Wilton bagged an opening day hat-trick and the Ipswich City Bulls put five past BWPL newcomers Taringa Rovers in a dominant 5-1 victory at Sutton Park on Sunday.

Instilled by many Football Brisbane pundits as the competition favourites this season, coach Ian Carson preferred not to discuss what-ifs but rather what was a pleasing start to the Bulls' second BWPL campaign.

"We don't wear that (favourites) tag,” Carson said.

"We know there's a lot of good teams out there. You can't really go on what Football Brisbane pundits are saying, because last year they had us not winning a game.

"We're happy people recognise us as one of the stronger teams, but let's just get through the first round.”

The Bulls did more than just get through their first round match-up.

A 2-0 halftime scoreline could and perhaps should have been far greater, such was the hosts' dominance in the opening 45 minutes.

Instilled as the lone striker this season, Lareena Meiklejohn showed the Bulls can expect plenty of goals from her boot even if she struggled to find the back of the net early.

"Lareena is the key for us going forward. When she gets her shooting boots on, they won't stop her,” Carson said.

"The most pleasing thing was she got into the right areas. She kept working for it, and ended up scoring a really good goal in the second half.”

Bulls coach Ian Carson watches on during the first half versus Taringa Rovers at Sutton Park on Sunday. Cordell Richardson

Wilton was the beneficiary of some fluid build-up play, regularly receiving well-placed crosses and cutbacks from the Bulls' wide players.

Fullback-cum-midfielder Natasha Ridley was a standout on the left edge, in what Carson happily described as "a peach of a game” and "one of her best”.

Ridley combined with Lailey Hunt and Laura Haw to dominate the Taringa midfield and provide regular opportunities for Meiklejohn and Wilton in the penalty area.

Haw showed particular poise for the hosts' second goal, dancing between defenders before picking out Wilton in the box for an easy tap in.

Hunt added her name to the scoresheet with a smart chip of the Taringa goalkeeper, capping a solid performance from the Bulls' midfield metronome.

Natasha Ridley played a great game in midfield, having converted from the fullback role she held last season. Cordell Richardson

Mikayla Maitland did not look out of place in her first start with the Bulls since joining sister Marissa at the club in the off-season.

Playing in a right midfield role, Maitland played a perfect through ball between two defenders for Wilton's opener.

Teagan Gordon was not tested a great deal by the visitors in goal, but showed enough to give Carson confidence he made the right decision to hand last season's leading scorer the gloves.

The Bulls' back four, which was its strength last season en-route to the grand final, again impressed - save for a mix-up from a corner which led to Taringa's goal in the second half.

"I couldn't give you just one name or standout,” Carson said. "I was just really happy at the end of the day.”

Brisbane Women's Premier League

Ipswich City Bulls 5 def. Taringa Rovers 1 at Sutton Park

BWPL Reserves

Ipswich City Bulls 4 def. Taringa Rovers 0 at Sutton Park