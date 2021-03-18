Bulls look to local derby to get back on their feet

WITH a massive cloud hanging over Friday night's first local derby of the season, Norbert Duga just wants to kickstart some team momentum.

That's been a difficult ask.

The Bulls have endured a mixed pre-season before their opening Capital League 1 game last weekend where they went down 6-2 to Moggill.

"It's been a tough few weeks,'' head coach Norbert Duga said, doubtful Friday night's game at Sutton Park can be played with this week's rain.

"We had the bye in round 1 then we couldn't train all week due to the rain.

"We had a small indoor session on Tuesday night for a small number of boys.''

More rain tonight would make it two weeks without training on the pitch.

"So I am not sure if it (the game) will hinder us playing Friday night but I definitely don't think it will help,'' he said.

Despite the early season issues, Duga said playing CL1 newcomers Ripley Valley at Brassall was an enticing opportunity.

"We always look forward to the derby regardless of time of the year,'' the experienced footballer said.

"There's nothing better than a Friday night local derby too.''

The added problem for Sutton Park is the field doesn't drain well with lots of low spots that hold water.

"I think it's something that council definitely need to have a look at because it interferes with all the junior football as well,'' Duga said.

As the Bulls struggle to find their proverbial feet this season, having some key players away hasn't helped.

Captain Joel Munn has taken some family time as a new dad and midfield organiser Ronan Geoghegan was still yet to return from RAAF duties.

Club stalwart Zygan Condie and Suray Teshager are also out injured.

"It's been hard not being able to field our strongest side yet and having to change the team each week,'' Duga said.

"I am confident though that in the next couple of weeks we will be a little more settled.''

Being early in another competition gives the Bulls a little breathing space.

"We know we can be more than competitive, just need a few things to go our way, stay healthy and have our numbers back,'' Duga said.

"Then its just about working hard in training and trying to rebuild confidence.''

The coach's advice to the players has been simple.

"The message been the same, keep turning up, keep working hard for each other and the performances will come and then so will the results,'' he said.

As for local derby opponents Ripley Valley when the match is played, Duga has already seen them play.

"They've obviously had a couple of good seasons in a couple of lower divisions, success breeds confidence and they are definitely playing like a team full of confidence,'' he said.

"They have some very handy players who have played at much higher levels, so they'll be tough to beat.''