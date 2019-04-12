Menu
Ipswich City Bulls striker Trent Griffiths clashes with Western Spirit's Musa Kanneh in their Capital League 1 derby earlier this season. Rob Williams
Bulls look for Sutton Park support to keep rising

David Lems
12th Apr 2019 4:00 PM
IPSWICH City Bulls coach Norbert Duga is hoping to build on last weekend's goal difference shot in the arm when his team hosts AC Carina at Sutton Park on Saturday night.

Beating Pine Hills 8-1 kept the Bulls in touch with Capital League 1 second spot as a cluster of teams line up behind early competition leaders Samford.

"We finished our chances well, which was pleasing,'' Duga said.

"Pine Hills were in the game in the first half and then just seemed to give up in the second half. They were poor overall but it's always good to be able to put teams like that away and not just scrape in the three points.

"If the opportunity is there to put away as many chances then you have to do it. If you don't, some other teams will and with how close the league might be, goal difference could possibly make up the difference between playing finals or not.''

Bulls also had multiple goal scorers in last weekend's away clash.

"We have many players that can go forward and score goals, which is handy when you're really searching for a goal,'' the coach said.

"We have leaked a few over the course of these first six league games and we have only kept one clean sheet so we will be spending some time working on that aspect of our game.''

The Bulls Reserves are also flying high as they prepare for Saturday's 3pm game at Brassall.

"It would be nice to go into the Easter weekend off with another win on the board,'' Duga said. "If we can get the points and head to the break with four wins and a draw from our first seven I will be pleased with that.

"On top of that, Reserve Grade are undefeated so far and also looking to keep that run going into the break.''

Being back at home gives the Bulls extra motivation.

"It's a huge game,'' Duga said.

"Carina are one of the more fancied teams in the competition. We're playing all of our home games at 5.15pm this year and it's the perfect opportunity for people/families to come down and support us.''

In the other regional CL1 catch-up match this weekend, Western Spirit travel to O'Callaghan Park to play North Star at 6pm on Saturday.

