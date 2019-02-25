Bulls left with plenty to work on as Springfield defy wind

FOOTBALL: The Ipswich City Bulls are keen to break their slow start mentality quickly after losing their season-opener on Sunday night.

After travelling to St George's Park, the Bulls top side lost 2-1 after a disrupted pre-season.

"It was a disappointing result but we created enough to win that game twice,'' head coach Norbert Duga said.

"The second half was really good and we probably deserved something but I guess you don't always get what you deserve.

"We had two weekends off in a row which may have contributed to the slow start but the effort was there in the second half.

"While I'm not happy with the result, I was pretty happy with everyone's attitude.''

Regular goal scorer Dane Grant was the only player to find the net for the Bulls, being dangerous up front.

Duga said Joel Munn was a rock at the back, having worked really hard in the off-season.

"He's fit and playing well and should be happy with his performance,'' the coach said.

Dean Stenzel started in goals with Brent Witney suspended and newcomer Zayne Freiberg recovering from injury.

The details for the Bulls' opening FFA Cup SEQ round 2 game West Wanderers was to confirmed.

Meanwhile, Springfield worked through the blustery Sunday night challenge to secure a valuable three points in their Capital League 3 season-opening win over Logan Village at Woodcrest College.

"It was a bit scrappy but the conditions weren't the best with the wind,'' coach Michael Keating said.

However, Keating said the home side deserved to get maximum points having created plenty of chances.

Forwards Teddy Henry and Justin Hilliard scored for Springfield.

Ex-Everton Football Club Academy development coach Keating is being assisted this season by Alex Smith, who has past ties to Aberdeen, Dundee United and St Mirren in Scotland.

Keating was confident this year's Springfield squad was stronger than past seasons.

Springfield's Reserve Grade side won 3-0.

With points secured from their premiership opener, Springfield can focus on their first FFA Cup SEQ clash against Pine Hills this weekend.

The time and venue was to be confirmed.

Keating was keen to see what Springfield could achieve in the annual knockout competition.

"We are going to have a full squad,'' he said.

CL1: St George 2 def Ipswich City Bulls 1 (Dane Grant) at St George's Park. Reserves: Ipswich City def St George 2-1.

CL3: Springfield 2 (Teddy Henry, Justin Hilliard) def Logan Village 1 at Woodcrest College. Reserves: Springfield def Logan Village 3-0.