Bulls hand striker the gloves for BWPL opener

THE IPSWICH City Bulls have gone from new kids on the block to one of the seasoned Brisbane Women's Premier League campaigners inside 12 months after the competition welcomed six new teams ahead of this weekend's opening round.

The Bulls host one such newcomer, Taringa Rovers, at Sutton Park on Sunday.

"We know absolutely nothing about them. It's going to be difficult not knowing what you're up against,” coach Ian Carson said.

"But the girls are jumping out of their skins to get back into it. The first round will be a real test to see where we're at.”

Returning to the BWPL after a highly successful maiden campaign which ended in a narrow grand final defeat, Carson said 2019 would be about building on their breakout season and avoiding the "one-hit wonders” tag.

"Our obvious goal would be to go one-better, but we'll be looking to get into the four and just build on last year,” he said.

"We don't want to be known as one-hit wonders. Continue where we left off, and hope the girls learnt from last year where we fell down in some areas.”

The Bulls squad is largely unchanged from last season, although there is one notable absentee - and it is a big one.

Nikki Cox, the Bulls' pacey winger-cum-forward told the club she would need to take the season off, later confirming she was expecting a baby.

As a regular contributor to the scoresheet, Cox's absence will be felt - even moreso after Carson was forced to make the tough call of moving another key attacker into a vastly different position.

Regular forward Teagan Gordon tormented goalkeepers last season, but will be tasked with keeping the ball from entering the back of the net come Sunday when she stands between the posts.

Carson said the decision to move Gordon to goalkeeper was made after pre-season trials at the position proved unfruitful.

"Teagan will jump into goals for us,” the coach said.

"She's put her hand up, she's really strong between the sticks.

"What we lose up the top end (in attack) hopefully we'll gain back (in defence).”

A self-aware Carson even alluded to the running joke of last season, when the Bulls appeared cursed at the position with multiple 'keepers falling foul of injury.

"Hopefully we can keep her fit and healthy . . . because we haven't been good at that,” he joked.

But the coach is not shutting his eyes to the potential issue up front.

He believes Lareena Meiklejohn can be the focal point the team needs to still regularly find the back of the net.

The Reserve Grade Bulls also open their season on Sunday.

Carson is currently overseeing the Reserves until the club finds a suitable hire.

"We've picked up about five or six players for the Reserve Grade. Hopefully they'll push for a few spots in the first team,” Carson said.

"We've got much better depth there now. We have about 18 or 19 players vying for spots in Ressies.”

Brisbane Women's Premier League Rd 1

Reserve Grade: Sunday (3pm) - Ipswich City Bulls v Taringa Rovers at Sutton Park

Premier Grade: Sunday (5.15pm) - Ipswich City Bulls v Taringa Rovers at Sutton Park