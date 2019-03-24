Bulls eyeing top spots; Spirit bow out of Cup

Ipswich City's Jay Kitching and Western Spirit footballer Junhyuk Lee battle for possession in the recent Capital League 1 local derby.

Ipswich City's Jay Kitching and Western Spirit footballer Junhyuk Lee battle for possession in the recent Capital League 1 local derby. Rob Williams

FOOTBALL: Ipswich City's added depth is paying dividends as the Capital League 1 club pushes to have two teams leading the competition this season.

City's unbeaten Reserve Grade side consolidated top spot after a 2-1 away win over Annerley on Saturday.

First-team assistant coach Chris Greaves hopes his side joins them in coming weeks after another productive performance.

The Bulls drew 1-1 with current competition leaders Annerley away on Saturday night.

The Bulls have only one loss from their first four games.

With head coach Norbert Duga away, Greaves ran the top side in their latest game.

"It was a really good contest. We were sharp, especially in the middle of the park,'' Greaves said, heartened by the "exceptional'' efforts of Alex Kitching, Michael Ward and Jay Kitching.

Striker Ron Batal's second half equaliser was also pleasing with the Bulls' top striker Dane Grant and key player Ronan Geoghegan away with work.

"For a young kid, he's really developed,'' Greaves said of Batal.

"To finish the game 1-1 was a good result.''

The Bulls depth was highlighted by Nick Carson's spirited effort replacing injured Trent Griffiths in the top team.

Carson had earlier scored for the victorious Bulls Reserve graders.

"He had an opportunity (in the first time) and did a job up front,'' Greaves said of Carson.

Meanwhile, Western Spirit bowed out of the annual FFA Cup competition after a 2-1 extra-time loss to Nambour at Kippen Park on Saturday night.

Spirit co-coach David Coles was disappointed with the result after his team led 1-0 and dominated before Nambour equalised to force additional time.

"A lack of experience in the first team may have cost us,'' Coles said.

Spirit also gave up a penalty after Sami Munir's goal had put the home team in a strong position.

The Bulls were ousted from the FFA Cup last Tuesday night, also in extra time, going down 6-4 to AC Carina.

The Bulls are at home against Samford in their next CL1 premiership match on Saturday night.

Spirit travel to St George's Park on Sunday to continue their CL1 campaign.

State of play

CL1: Ipswich City 1 (Ronald Batal) drew Annerley. Reserves: Ipswich City 2 (Jimmy Allison, Nick Carson) def Annerley 1.

FFA Cup (SEQ) Rd 3: Nambour 2 def Western Spirit 1 (Sami Munir) in extra-time.