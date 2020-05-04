Bulls call-ups the next step for Hornets duo

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE: Ipswich Logan Hornets all-rounder Harry Wood is the city’s brightest cricketing prospect since Shane Watson.

ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE: Ipswich Logan Hornets all-rounder Harry Wood is the city’s brightest cricketing prospect since Shane Watson.

CRICKET: The Ipswich Logan Hornets are blessed to have Harry Wood and Sam Doggett at their disposal as the club aspires to go one better next season and clinch a maiden Queensland Premier Grade Premiership.

That’s the assessment of club president Peter Leschke after the Hornets’ aces capped a sensational season with selection to the ‘Bulls Masters First Grade Team of the Year.’

Leschke said the result was an appropriate reward for both players after they played such key roles in lifting the club into the Queensland Premier Grade Grand Final for the first time in its nine year history.

He said both had dominated consistently throughout the season and it was encouraging to know they were focused on leading the Hornets to their first ever premier grade trophy.

“Hopefully, they can enter next season with a lot of runs and wickets behind them,” he said.

Locally born and bred, Wood has already represented Australian under-19s and is Ipswich’s brightest Test prospect since fellow IGS product Shane Watson.

Leschke said the all-rounder had matured as a cricketer immeasurably in the past 12 months and delivered his best season yet for the club as he endeavoured to command games at Queensland cricket’s highest level.

“Harry has been trying to own the competition and own games with both bat and ball,” he said.

“We have very high hopes for him.

“If he continues to develop there is only one way he is going, and that’s towards a state cap.”

Leschke said Wood was also a valued member of the club off the field, providing a brilliant role model for the younger generation to admire.

“Harry is such a good bloke,” he said.

“We are so lucky to have him.”

Leschke said Wood had unlimited potential and was well and truly capable of representing his country if he remained on his current trajectory.

‘It would be lovely (to see Wood in a baggy green),” he said.

“Ipswich is probably due for an Australian representative but you don’t want to put that pressure on him.”

Doggett too has demonstrated he could be destined for a state cap after joining Ipswich from Wests this season and tearing apart batting line-ups, especially with the Duke ball in hand post-Christmas.

Leschke said Doggett had been looking for a change when he linked with Ipswich Logan and had proven a fantastic acquisition.

“Sam has embraced the work that Aaron and the staff here have done,,” he said.

“The swing that he is able to produce makes high level batsmen look very ordinary.

“He has supported the development of the younger players and they have supported him.

“He has been a really good fit for our club.

“Both guys being recognised is tremendous for our club.”