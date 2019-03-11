Bulls boss preparing for tough month after injury toll rises

Bulls fullback Laura Haws is one of a host of players who will miss the next few weeks.

Bulls fullback Laura Haws is one of a host of players who will miss the next few weeks. Cordell Richardson

NURSING key injuries and still sifting through his thoughts after another BWPL defeat, Ipswich City Bulls coach Ian Carson was surprisingly optimistic in the face of his latest challenge.

The Bulls fell 2-1 to The Lakes FC at Sutton Park on Saturday afternoon, but were far from disgraced by an opposition many anticipate will be in finals calculations.

"We worked hard. We were in it all the way until the last 10 minutes, when we just ran out of legs,” Carson said.

"They probably edged us on the night, but we were so much better than we were the previous week.”

Coming off an upset 3-0 defeat to Robina in round two, the Bulls went behind early on Saturday but responded through Georgia Harper to level proceedings just prior to halftime.

Unfortunately Harper injured herself in the play and was unavailable for the second half.

In total, the Bulls lost four players in the heat of Saturday's contest.

Round one hat-trick hero Sharni Wilton suffered a soft tissue injury in the warm-up. She is expected to miss 2-3 weeks as a result.

Fullback Laura Haws was a late call in to work and another player fell foul to a hip injury, before Harper was hampered at halftime.

Forced to call on a handful of Reserve Grade players who had already played 90 minutes in an earlier 3-1 win, the Bulls showed immense resolve to run The Lakes right to the end.

The visitors made the breakthrough 10 minutes from time to secure the 2-1 win.

Disappointed with the result but ultimately pleased by the performance, Carson said the next month would be pivotal to the Bulls' season as they navigate injury and unavailability.

"These next three weeks will be really tough for us. If we can manage 4-6 points, I'll be extremely happy,” the coach said.

"I think the back end of the season is when we'll have to come home strong. It's weird to say that only going into your fourth week, but I just know what's in front of us.”

Midfield metronome Lailey Hunt will miss the next three weeks on planned leave, as will Haws through work commitments.

Harper and Wilton both seem destined to miss at least the next two matches.

"We're getting it (injuries) at the beginning this year, whereas I had them come on at the end of the season last year,” Carson said.

"Once we get everyone fit and back on the park, we'll have a real go at it.”

Pride share points with Easts

Concluding Female Football Week, Western Pride played out a nil-all draw with Eastern Suburbs in their NPLW clash at Briggs Rd on Sunday. Pride sit eighth on four points after four rounds.

Brisbane Women's Premier League: The Lakes FC 2 def. Ipswich City Bulls 1 at Sutton Park.

National Premier Leagues Women: Western Pride FC 0 drew Eastern Suburbs FC 0 at Briggs Rd.