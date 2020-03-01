Bulls aim high after cruel extra time defeat

FOOTBALL: Watching his team bundled out of the Elaine Watson Cup in extra time gave new Ipswich City Bulls head coach Archford "Archy'' Kahondo plenty to ponder.

The Bulls lost Saturday night's match 2-1 to Peninsula Power at Sutton Park in their final hitout before the Brisbane Women's Premier League competition kicks off this weekend.

Power advanced to the next stage of the knockout series after netting the winning goal in the 113th minute of play.

Bulls player Shani Wilton had scored her team's first goal before the Cup opponents ended normal time locked at 1-1.

"They (the Bulls players) were very tired and they did fight but there's a lot of things we need to work on until we are in the form that we should be,'' Kahondo said.

Having taken on the Bulls coaching role from Ian Carson, former Coomera FC mentor Kahondo has high hopes for his side which has attracted former Western Pride footballers like Emma Barnes.

"We've signed a lot of new players,'' he said, keen to launch into the women's premiership.

"Ipswich is a huge catchment. I like what the Bulls are trying to do.

"It's a club I want to work with and help them with their endeavours.''

The Bulls open their BWPL season against Robina at Brassall on Sunday afternoon.

The Bulls women mainly worked on their fitness in the pre-season, helping the new players settle in.

Teagan Gordon has been named Bulls captain.