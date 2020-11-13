Menu
The space Bursons Spare Parts, Booval, once occupied is empty and available for both buyers and tenants.
News

Bulldozer on standby as developers eye off warehouse

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
13th Nov 2020 4:25 PM
A VACANT property has piqued the attention of buyers looking to take advantage of record low interest rates.

Developers have shown interest in overhauling a space left empty after a national automotive chain moved its operation 10 minutes west.

The space that previously held Bursons Auto Parts at 198 Brisbane Road, Booval, has become available, including a 866m2 warehouse on a 2539m2 plot of land.

Raine and Horne Commercial real estate agent Graeme Watts said the seller was open to those looking for a long-term lease as well as those looking to buy.

The property, which was listed two days ago, has already received attention from buyers and those looking to sign a lease.

“There is lots of buyer interest at the moment, with record-low interest rates and access to loans is quite good,” Mr Watts said.

“We’ve been seeing more interest in buying over leasing in the second-half of the year because of the drop in interest rates.”

He said plenty of calls had come from those with plans to give the property a complete overhaul.

“A handful of developers have said they’re interested in repositioning the property,” Mr Watts said.

“(They’re considering) either refurbishing and trying to attract a higher rent rate or even demolishing and building something new.”

The property Bursons Spare Parts. Booval, once occupied is empty and available for both buyers and tenants.
The owner, who is a private seller from Brisbane, is eager to secure more than $2.5 million for the property, or lease it for $120,000 a year.

Bursons Auto Parts occupied the property up until a month ago, ending its five-year tenure.

The auto parts business has since relocated to the corner of Briggs Rd and Parrott St, Ipswich.

