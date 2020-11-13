Bulldozer on standby as developers eye off warehouse

The space Bursons Spare Parts, Booval, once occupied is empty and available for both buyers and tenants.

A VACANT property has piqued the attention of buyers looking to take advantage of record low interest rates.

Developers have shown interest in overhauling a space left empty after a national automotive chain moved its operation 10 minutes west.

The space that previously held Bursons Auto Parts at 198 Brisbane Road, Booval, has become available, including a 866m2 warehouse on a 2539m2 plot of land.

Raine and Horne Commercial real estate agent Graeme Watts said the seller was open to those looking for a long-term lease as well as those looking to buy.

The property, which was listed two days ago, has already received attention from buyers and those looking to sign a lease.

“There is lots of buyer interest at the moment, with record-low interest rates and access to loans is quite good,” Mr Watts said.

“We’ve been seeing more interest in buying over leasing in the second-half of the year because of the drop in interest rates.”

He said plenty of calls had come from those with plans to give the property a complete overhaul.

“A handful of developers have said they’re interested in repositioning the property,” Mr Watts said.

“(They’re considering) either refurbishing and trying to attract a higher rent rate or even demolishing and building something new.”

The owner, who is a private seller from Brisbane, is eager to secure more than $2.5 million for the property, or lease it for $120,000 a year.

Bursons Auto Parts occupied the property up until a month ago, ending its five-year tenure.

The auto parts business has since relocated to the corner of Briggs Rd and Parrott St, Ipswich.

