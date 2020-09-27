Bulldogs ponder way to fire up for shot at rampaging Goodna

The West End Bulldogs are back in the Volunteers Cup finals hunt after a much-needed win. Picture: Bruce Clayton

WITH West End's semi-final spot assured, relieved coach Jae Woodward knows his team can be a major threat in a fortnight.

However, facing the might of Goodna will require more Bulldogs spirit and a considerably better start to the likely one v four showdown.

West End consolidated fourth spot on the Rugby League Ipswich Volunteers Cup table beating Toowoomba Valleys 44-12 in the second last round of qualifying matches.

With a superior for and against advantage, West End can start thinking about how to tame the Eagles after they flogged Gatton 72-16 in their latest game at Woogaroo Field.

"We've hinted at it all year but we've got to be able to have some consistency if we think we are going to be a force in that final,'' the loyal West End clubman said.

That means being awake from the kick-off and not relying on West End's trademark second half surges.

"I guess it's preparation,'' Woodward said. "Getting there on time, warming up, having the right attitude, not waiting for things to happen for the boys to finally want to get into the game.''

The injury-strapped West End Bulldogs will need to make a better start if they want to match Goodna in the finals. Picture: Bruce Clayton

In their latest win, most of the tries came from West End's backs with Classi Oti, Harold Mosby, Daniel West-pies and Trent Manihera-Paul each scoring a double.

Woodward praised his forwards like stand-in captain Huskie Teutua and Sione Foueti for building the foundation.

"I was happy with the effort,'' Woodward said, having just returned from a trip to Caloundra.

But he wasn't pleased with giving up nine penalties in the first half, a discipline issue the Bulldogs need to rectify.

With a hefty injury toll including captain Aidan Boyce, speedster Shar Walden, Aaron Nemani and big man Robert Kennedy, he'll need more from his big men to contain Goodna's power across the field.

Goal kicking will also be crucial with Goodna's Bessie Aufaga-Toomaga's lethal from all parts of the field.

Even in the latest blustery conditions, he nailed eight goals from 12 attempts.

Bernard Mosby landed three of his four goal kicks against Valleys.

On their home field, Goodna had multiple tryscorers again led by Aufaga-Toomaga and Chris Schwalger.

Norths beat Toowoomba Souths 18-12 in the other round nine match.

The final round of qualifying matches are at Cahill Park Gatton next Saturday.

West End play Norths in the 1.30pm clash before Souths and Goodna play at 3.30pm and hosts Gatton face Toowoomba Valleys at 5.30pm.