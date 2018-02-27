League legend found dead

BULLDOGS premiership winning coach Steve Folkes has died of a reported heart attack.

The 59-year-old was found dead in his Sydney home, according to a report.

The former Canterbury forward played 245 games for the club before his retirement in 1991.

He went on to coach the club for 11 seasons before retiring from NRL coaching in 2008.

The former NSW State of Origin star played nine games for the Blues and was selected on the Kangaroos' 1986 tour of England, earning five Test caps.

He played in three premierships for the club during the 1980s and coached the club to the 2004 NRL premiership in an incredible fight back from the club's 2002 salary cap scandal.

Canterbury released a statement on Tuesday afternoon, confirming Folkes' death.

"The club is shocked and saddened at the news of the passing of Bulldogs legend Steve Folkes," Bulldogs chief executive Andrew Hill said in a statement.

"Steve played such a major part in the history of the Bulldogs, both as a player and coach, and was without doubt one of the giants of the club.

"Steve symbolised everything that the Bulldogs stand for and was respected throughout the game for his toughness and determination. He never took a backward step and was loved by the fans for his courage and commitment to the club.

"His legacy as a Bulldog and what he did for the club will never be forgotten and our hearts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time.

"The club asks that everyone respect the privacy of the family during this time."