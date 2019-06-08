Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK IN ACTION: West End player Kelepi Faukafa returns to the Bulldogs this weekend after excelling for South-ast Queensland at the QRL State Championships.
BACK IN ACTION: West End player Kelepi Faukafa returns to the Bulldogs this weekend after excelling for South-ast Queensland at the QRL State Championships. Cordell Richardson
Rugby League

Bulldogs hoping to go one better than Bluebirds deadlock

Tom Bushnell
by
8th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE last time the West End Bulldogs and Swifts Bluebirds met in round 5 nothing separated the teams.

After 80 minutes, during which each combatant fought tooth and nail, the scores were deadlocked 34-34.

When they meet tomorrow in round 12, onlookers can expect a similar spectacle.

Swifts are full of confidence after thrashing Fassifern 48-6 in round 10 and overtaking Goodna to move into second on the A-Grade table.

Coming off the bye, they have had a chance to recover, allow injuries to heal and freshen up ahead of the date with the Bulldogs.

West End are reeling after a miserable showing at home against the inexperienced Bombers, going down 24-16.

Rubbing salt into the wound is the fact the result meant Fassifern (17) leapfrogged the Dogs (16), resigning them to the bottom of the ladder.

Defiant and determined not to linger in the cellar, West End coach Jae Woodward said his charges trained with renewed commitment and enthusiasm through the week.

"We have a young side,” Woodward said. "But one of these days it is going to click.

"The boys just need to realise that they have enough talent to be playing in the A-Grade competition.”

Another key the Bulldogs mentor has highlighted for his players moving forward is the need for them to be smarter when in possession of the football.

"They just need to have more patience,” he said.

The Bluebirds possess a sizeable forward pack, which rolls up the field and their creative men like Jacob Sinn play off the back of that momentum.

If the Bulldogs are to get the better of them, they will need a resolute performance from their forwards to control the middle of the park.

West End are set to be bolstered by the return of Kelepi Faukafa from SEQ duties.

Faukafa, who received a late call-up holds his head high after impressing at the representative level.

"It is really good to have him back,” Woodward said.

"We need to start getting some runs on the board because if we don't our season will be over before we can blink.”

Tom Bushnell

rugby league sport
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Hollywood star loves Aussie golden girl

    Hollywood star loves Aussie golden girl

    Tennis Aussie tennis star Ash Barty’s awesome run to the French Open final has caught the attention of a famous Hollywood icon.

    Water prices announced for coming year

    premium_icon Water prices announced for coming year

    News The 2019/20 water and sewerage charges come into effect in July

    • 8th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Barty books final with ‘insane’ win

    Barty books final with ‘insane’ win

    Tennis Barty thrilled: “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do”.

    • 8th Jun 2019 5:20 AM
    Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    premium_icon Get $329 headphones with your digital subscription

    Smarter Shopping Just $6 a week for Australia's best news deal and wireless earphones