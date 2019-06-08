Bulldogs hoping to go one better than Bluebirds deadlock

BACK IN ACTION: West End player Kelepi Faukafa returns to the Bulldogs this weekend after excelling for South-ast Queensland at the QRL State Championships.

BACK IN ACTION: West End player Kelepi Faukafa returns to the Bulldogs this weekend after excelling for South-ast Queensland at the QRL State Championships. Cordell Richardson

THE last time the West End Bulldogs and Swifts Bluebirds met in round 5 nothing separated the teams.

After 80 minutes, during which each combatant fought tooth and nail, the scores were deadlocked 34-34.

When they meet tomorrow in round 12, onlookers can expect a similar spectacle.

Swifts are full of confidence after thrashing Fassifern 48-6 in round 10 and overtaking Goodna to move into second on the A-Grade table.

Coming off the bye, they have had a chance to recover, allow injuries to heal and freshen up ahead of the date with the Bulldogs.

West End are reeling after a miserable showing at home against the inexperienced Bombers, going down 24-16.

Rubbing salt into the wound is the fact the result meant Fassifern (17) leapfrogged the Dogs (16), resigning them to the bottom of the ladder.

Defiant and determined not to linger in the cellar, West End coach Jae Woodward said his charges trained with renewed commitment and enthusiasm through the week.

"We have a young side,” Woodward said. "But one of these days it is going to click.

"The boys just need to realise that they have enough talent to be playing in the A-Grade competition.”

Another key the Bulldogs mentor has highlighted for his players moving forward is the need for them to be smarter when in possession of the football.

"They just need to have more patience,” he said.

The Bluebirds possess a sizeable forward pack, which rolls up the field and their creative men like Jacob Sinn play off the back of that momentum.

If the Bulldogs are to get the better of them, they will need a resolute performance from their forwards to control the middle of the park.

West End are set to be bolstered by the return of Kelepi Faukafa from SEQ duties.

Faukafa, who received a late call-up holds his head high after impressing at the representative level.

"It is really good to have him back,” Woodward said.

"We need to start getting some runs on the board because if we don't our season will be over before we can blink.”

Tom Bushnell