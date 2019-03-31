Bulldogs display last-gasp bite as Goodna roll on

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: Goodna tryscorer Albert Junior Ma Chong shrugs off the Norths tackler in today's 42-12 victory at Woogaroo Field.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: Goodna tryscorer Albert Junior Ma Chong shrugs off the Norths tackler in today's 42-12 victory at Woogaroo Field. Rob Williams

LOYAL West End coach Jae Woodward hopes to have a few less grey hairs in coming weeks after the Bulldogs showed plenty of bite to win their first match of the Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade season.

Leading for much of the game, West End let Fassifern take the lead with about seven minutes left before a late try to fullback Classie Oti saved the day.

After a 10 minute stint in the sinbin, Oti scored with a minute to go to secure the Bulldogs a 20-18 win at Harrisville this afternoon.

"They know how to give me grey hairs,'' Woodward lamented after the nail-biter.

However, in a spirited team effort, keen punter Woodward praised second rower Kelepi Faukafa for a standout performance on a field he rated "a heavy six''.

"It was a well-deserved win,'' he said, thrilled for last year's skipper.

"Kelepi today was definitely the difference, especially in defence.''

In the other A-Grade game this afternoon, it was a case of four consecutive wins, all scoring 40 plus points.

The Goodna juggernaut rolled on with a 42-12 win over Norths at Woogaroo Field.

That has set up a classic showdown with Brothers in next Sunday's clash at Raceview.

West End will host Swifts on Saturday night before Norths and Fassifern chase an important win at Keith Sternberg Oval on Sunday.

In Reserve Grade matches, Goodna overran Norths 66-8, Fassifern accounted for West End 48-16 and Swifts defeated Rosewood 30-6.

In the under-20 competition, Goodna poured on 14 tries to thrash Norths 72-22.

Brothers beat Redbank Plains 44-4.

State of play

RLI Rd 4: A-Grade - Brothers 34 (Wes Conlon 2, Shane Gibson, Maka Faingaa, Rendy Mam-Gibuma, Loia Fetaoai; Wes Conlon 5 goals) def Redbank Plains 10 (Paul Leautu, Bronson Baker tries; Farran Willett goal).

Goodna 42 (Albert Junior Ma Chong 2, Sounda Seumanutafa, Eteuati O'Brien, Brett Kelly, Ray Baira, Jardii Nean tries; 7 goals) def Norths 12 (Jarrod Biggs, Timote Paseka tries; Jarrod Biggs 2 goals).

West End 20 (Classie Oti, Bernard Mosby, Paris Oti, Charlie Kaipati tries; Tupu Lisati 2 goals) def Fassifern 18 (Jake Hooper, Lachlan Marshall, Poasa Niumataiwalu tries; Jake Hooper 3 goals).