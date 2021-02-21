Bulldogs coaching boost to help combat COVID impacts

West End officials are looking for more players to return after last year’s Volunteers Cup competition. Picture: Bruce Clayton

LIKE a number of Ipswich regional clubs preparing for winter seasons, West End Rugby League officials are anxiously awaiting the return of more players to fill their quota of teams.

Club president John Cochrane concedes the Bulldogs need an influx of footballers to ensure they play in this year's Rugby League Ipswich competition.

"We're still scratching,'' he said.

Although he appreciated having a 12-week Volunteers Cup series last year, Cochrane said not having a full competition due to COVID had upset the player balance "across the board''.

"We did pretty good in the Volunteers Cup but even then we had a fair few blokes pulled across to us from other clubs that weren't playing,'' he said.

"We had a good full pre-season last year and had a couple of trials and then we had to shut down in March. From the shutdown, we didn't have great numbers come back.''

He said the later start to the 2021 season - after Easter - is also having an early impact.

"That's technically still eight weeks away,'' he said, knowing how some players are reluctant to start training too early.

"I really think across the board a lot of guys got their weekends back last year, family tie-ins to go away in winter.''

He hoped the prospect of playing rugby league again would revive their excitement.

"Just keep talking to the guys,'' he said.

"We're trying to make it as cheap as possible for the boys to play.''

Despite the challenges, Cochrane retains plenty of optimism, having backed the recent decision to stop player payments.

"From my point of view, it was just unsustainable,'' he said.

"There's just not that much money in footy like there might have been 20, 30 years ago across the board and participation has a lot more options for people to do this time.''

The days of playing footy in winter and cricket in summer are over with the competitions crossing into each other's territory.

Cochrane hopes some key West End coaching changes revitalise the player pool and boost coaching skills.

The West End Bulldogs 2020 Volunteers Cup team with coach Jae Woodward and club president John Cochrane. Picture: David Lems

Former Reserve Grade mentor Charlie Carney has stepped up into the A-Grade role to give former coach Jae Woodward more time to strengthen the club's depth.

"Jae is going to look at that, try and build the overall level of coaches up across the board for us,'' Cochrane said.

"For juniors and seniors for Jae and it's one of his strengths as well - teaching coaches how to be better.

"It's a good move for us and he'll take care of all the senior football to leave the administrators to concentrate on the admin part.''

West End A-Grade coach Charlie Carney

Cochrane said Carney's experience at Redbank and with the Bulldogs would be invaluable.

"He has got a good rapport with all the boys,'' the club president said.

"He's pretty level-headed . . . and he's just a top bloke.''

Hooker Aiden Boyce has been appointed Bulldogs A-Grade captain, having played a key role in last year's Volunteers Cup competition.

Cochrane hopes players return knowing this year's RLI competition is starting later than usual.

The Bulldogs are training on Tuesday and Thursday night at their Basin Pocket base.

"The boys that are turning up are keen. They are ready to go,'' Cochrane said.

"They plan to push onwards and upwards for the season.''

However, his pre-season player concerns extend to the younger divisions.

"We are struggling for juniors too, in the higher age groups,'' he said.

"We had a pretty good under-17 team last year so a few of those boys are only playing Mal Meninga (competition with the Jets) now and they will hopefully come back to us.

"You just have to wait.

"You book some trial games in and that normally gets the boys out of slumber and they come back.''

West End was one of the clubs that supported last year’s Volunteers Cup competition. Picture: Bruce Clayton

As for a second Jets team entering this year's A-Grade competition, Cochrane was hoping the player availability rules were followed and the decision helps everyone.

"I supported it but I'm not a 100 per cent fan of it,'' he said.

His big hope is that it strengthens the relationship between local clubs and the Jets.

"We'll give it a crack this year and see how they go,'' Cochrane said.

"Then we'll review it at the end.''