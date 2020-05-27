Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Andrew McCullough has joined the Knights from the Broncos. Picture: Darren Pateman
Andrew McCullough has joined the Knights from the Broncos. Picture: Darren Pateman
Rugby League

Bulldogs boss on McCullough link, Reynolds return

by Matt Logue
27th May 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Canterbury CEO Andrew Hill says the Bulldogs have no intention of signing former Brisbane hooker Andrew McCullough on a multi-year deal from 2021.

Only days after leaving the Broncos to link with Newcastle on a one-year contract, McCullough has been linked to the Bulldogs.

However, Hill told The Daily Telegraph that Canterbury won't sign the ex-Brisbane No.9.

"No disrespect to Andrew, but his name has not been mentioned and we've had no discussions around signing him at the Bulldogs," Hill said.

"The reports are incorrect. It was news to us."

 

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 NRL Telstra Premiership, returning Thursday 28th May. Watch every game Live & On-Demand with no-ad breaks during play. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Hill also confirmed that Josh Reynolds' potential return to Canterbury this season was dead in the water.

The Tigers and the Bulldogs have been butting heads over a payment figure for Reynolds, who has been linked to a Belmore homecoming for months now after the Bulldogs made inquiries about his tenure at Concord.

Reynolds is earning approximately $750,000 a season for the next two years, which is significant money for a player who has been restricted to just 14 games in the past three seasons at the Tigers due to injury.

 

It's why Wests officials were willing to release the five-eighth if he found a club willing to fork out the money, but Canterbury are unwilling to do so.

"There has been no discussion in the last couple of weeks around Josh joining the Bulldogs," Hill said.

 

Originally published as Bulldogs boss on McCullough link, Reynolds return

More Stories

andrew mccullough broncos bulldogs josh reynolds nrl

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        News Though Australia has passed the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak, there is one statistic that could cause concern about the country's recovery.

        • 27th May 2020 7:33 AM
        Youth unemployment doubles over course of past year

        premium_icon Youth unemployment doubles over course of past year

        News ICYS is working as hard as ever to get young people into work.

        New $7.5 million Rosewood Library nears completion

        premium_icon New $7.5 million Rosewood Library nears completion

        Council News An official opening had been eyed off for next month.

        Inland Rail route review sparks hope for Lockyer critics

        premium_icon Inland Rail route review sparks hope for Lockyer critics

        Politics The announcement that part of the Inland Rail route will be reviewed has been...