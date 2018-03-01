Woodward's coaching return heralds culture swing

LOVE OF CLUB: Jae Woodward will take the A-Grade coaching reins of his former club West End Bulldogs this season.

LOVE OF CLUB: Jae Woodward will take the A-Grade coaching reins of his former club West End Bulldogs this season. Rob Williams

WHEN Jae Woodward accepted the role of West End A-Grade coach back in September, he promised to rebuild a dwindling player culture and start the Bulldogs back on the path to success.

Five months on, and the 2017 premiership-winning Colts coach believes the foundations for that path have already been laid.

"It's a great atmosphere down there at the moment, training has been spot on and the players are buying in," he said.

Woodward, whose playing career at the Bulldogs spanned two decades before shoulder reconstructions forced him to hang up the boots, will oversee a very different West End side built on youthful exuberance and mateship.

"It's a very new-look team. We'll probably have the youngest side in the comp by far, but I think they're guys that will buy in and train really well," he said.

Former Titans under-20s backrower Kelepi Faukafa and Jets-listed winger Chol Cholo are two names the new coach hopes will be on everyone's lips this season.

"The squad is predominantly 21 to 25-year-olds with a couple of older heads mixed in to guide them," Woodward said.

"Kelepi has just come back from a knee reconstruction. Chol Cholo is in the Jets' Q-Cup system. He played at West End a couple of years ago, and if the Jets don't pick him he'll come back and play for us.

"A lot of the guys they are mates with have come down.

"The guys we've attracted are all young and keen, and they're all mates off the field as well."

Woodward said he wanted "guys here for the right reasons" to help foster an on-field culture similar to that which he experienced during his playing years at the Bulldogs.

The "culture of playing with their mates" was an important part of returning to September action, after the club endured a one-win season in 2017.

"Finals are definitely the goal, that is my motivation," Woodward said.

"The club was always strong when I came through as a senior player from my juniors.

"The guys that we've got here, I feel have the ability to really shake up this comp and put some pressure on some of the bigger sides.

"We won't have the big name players like Goodna, Norths and Swifts have, but these guys will be the next generation of RLI players and they're getting an opportunity now to make a name for themselves.

"I've got a 16-year-old boy who will be moving up the ranks in the coming years. I want him to play A-Grade at West End, and all the other juniors to aspire to be West End A-Graders."

To that end, Woodward's early tenure has been a fruitful one if pre-season form is anything to go by.

"I've never seen a pre-season as good as what we've had," Woodward said.

"They're training the house down. The boys are big, fit, strong young men and they're ready to rip in."

West End have not made an A-Grade grand final since 2000, and last won the competition in 1990.

Woodward's goal this season is finals football, and from there it is about improving each and every season.

"We don't want to use (being a young side) as an excuse to not make it happen this year," he said.

"We have a quality young side and if we can stay together for three or four years, we could be a powerhouse.

"But that doesn't take away from the fact we have a job to do now. It's a long time until September, and we want to be playing good quality football and be there come semi final time."

Woodward's West End side will sit out the opening round with a bye, giving him the opportunity to view all six of his competition rivals.

"I'll definitely be there, it's a great opportunity to see where everyone else is at," Woodward said.

"The bonus is, I don't have to get a team ready so I won't have to miss one or two games. I'll get to see all of the games, and see where the other teams are at."

Woodward may not have been involved in the A-Grade coaching set-up last season, but he was not living under a rock.

He has no doubt who the premiership fancies should be.

"Goodna is always going to be the team to beat," Woodward said.

"We don't have the big name players. We'll have to rely on our game plans against those bigger sides, but we're looking forward to it."