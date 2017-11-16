Menu
Bulk election FB message sent out to Ipswich residents

Helen Spelitis
by

A BULK anti-Malcolm Roberts Facebook message was sent out to Ipswich residents last night.

The message included a new version of the 'Malcolm Not Wanted' poster which earlier this month was slid under the doors of businesses in the Top of Town.

The word 'Not' appears much larger than the original anti-Malcom Roberts, the One Nation candidate for Ipswich, poster.

The sender of last night's Facebook message included a disclaimer, inferring the person/s behind the 'Malcolm Not Wanted' was not the Labor Party.

The message read;

"Hi Ipswich. Attached is the creation. MkII. One is in poster size, the other rendered in social media friendly square orientation. Despite some speculation, this is not art 4Labor. This is art against Malcolm. This is opinion we share with you. Feel free to print, paste, post, share, deliver, or delete as you wish. #notwanted #artagainstmalcolm Respectfully, Malcolm NotWanted"

 

The new 'Malcolm Not Wanted' in Ipswich poster, sent out to Ipswich residents in a bulk Facebook message on Wednesday night.
The anti-Malcolm posters first appeared over the first weekend of November, days after the election was announced

A few business owners chose to put the posters up, including Rachel Nolan a former Ipswich Labor MP and owner of Cactus Espresso Bar. 

A screenshot of the message.
Ms Nolan said she didn't know who had slipped the poster under her door, but she was happy to put it up. 

"It's funny but it also makes a serious point," Ms Nolan said.   "That point is that Malcolm Roberts is not wanted in Ipswich."  

Anti Malcolm Roberts posters appearing in Ipswich. Cactus Espresso Bar.
  • What do you think about the posters? Leave a comment to let us know. 

Topics:  ipswich malcolm roberts one nation qldelection2017

Ipswich Queensland Times
