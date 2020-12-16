Bulge gives away gin thief’s plan

Reuben Olander leaves court after pleading guilty to stealing alcohol and attempted break and enter.

A SUSPICIOUS bulge was a dead giveaway for staff who spotted a man trying to steal a bottle of gin.

Several hours later, the same man attempted to break into a Coles supermarket, after mixing medication with the bottle of alcohol he had stolen.

Reuben Olander was later unable to remember what he did over those few hours, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard this week.

Reuben Mark Olander, 26, from Redbank, pleaded guilty to stealing a bottle of London Gin from Liquorland in Town Square at Redbank Plains on October 24; and attempting to enter the premises of Coles in Ipswich by break on the evening of October 24/25.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called to Coles when security reported damage to doors.

One set of doors had been pushed off their rollers, and the second set of doors pushed out of the frame, the court heard.

Police reviewed CCTV footage, which captured a man trying to break in between 9.50pm and midnight.

The male was wearing a red cap, and black and white sneakers, which were matched to Olander after police photographed him and spoke to him earlier that evening in the Ipswich CBD.

The court heard a fingerprint located on the Coles supermarket doors also identified Olander.

Sgt Caldwell said at 6.15pm that evening Olander walked into the Liquorland store at Redbank Plains and secreted a bottle of London Gin down the front of his pants.

He was watched by staff as he hid the bottle down his pants, and the court was told he almost fell over as he left the store without paying.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Olander worked in demolition and house renovations, and on that night drank alcohol after taking medication.

“He has no recollection about his behaviour that night. He was taken to hospital,” Ms Oxley said.

Ms Oxley said he had some health issues, had since attended counselling.

Olander had no prior criminal history.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined him $400. A conviction was not recorded. He was ordered to pay $45 restitution for the gin.