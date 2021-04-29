Building watchdog’s urgent warning over tradesman

Queensland’s building watchdog is warning the Ipswich community to exercise extreme caution following reports of a dodgy tradesman in the area.

AN URGENT warning to exercise “extreme caution” has been issued to the Ipswich community following reports of a dodgy tradesman undertaking operations in the area.

Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) on Thursday released the warning, pleading with consumers, contractors and suppliers to avoid business dealings with Jacob Moratti.

It is alleged Mr Moratti currently operates as an unlicensed concreter across the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Ipswich.

He is also reportedly the subject of multiple complaints made to the Office of Fair Trading.

It is understood Mr Moratti conducts his operations under multiple entities which include Italia Concrete Services QLD, Jake Moratti Concreting, Jake Moratti and Romacrete.

A spokesman for QBCC said Mr Moratti did not hold a QBCC licence.

This meant he was not permitted to carry out, advertise for, or enter into contracts to carry out, building work in Queensland valued at more than $3,300.

“He is also alleged to have taken deposits that exceed the maximum allowed under the QBCC Act and has either failed to complete work or failed to commence work.”

It is alleged he has either undertaken to perform work or has performed work in Mt Gravatt, Tingalpa, Goodna, Spring Mountain and Oxenford.

“The QBCC warns anyone dealing with Mr Moratti and his businesses to exercise extreme caution and to seek legal advice before making any payments, to protect their interest,” the spokesman said.

He urged consumers to vet potential contractors in the future by using the free licence check on the QBCC’s website.

This would confirm that the person they are dealing with was appropriately licensed.

The QBCC website also offers a free Find a Local Contractor search, that allows consumers to find licensed, skilled, local tradespersons.

