Building watchdog descends on hailstorm ground zero

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission made its presence felt in hail-battered Springfield as hoards of inspectors checked over the credentials of tradespeople employed to carry out repairs in the area. Photo: Ebony Graveur

THE state’s building watchdog made its presence known on Wednesday morning as hoards of inspectors in high-visibility vests traipsed through hail-battered Springfield Lakes.

Queensland Building and Construction Commission officials patrolled streets, making their way around homes undergoing repairs relating to Halloween’s brutal storms.

QBCC inspectors visited work sites to ensure all building contractors employed to complete repairs were properly certified, insured and contracted.

A QBCC spokesman said concerns dodgy tradespeople or “storm chasers” might be posing as accredited tradies to cash in on the influx of work due to the weather.

“(The) concern that unlicensed contractors may be taking advantage of homeowners hit by storms sparked today’s operation,” the spokesman said.

“The operation involved more than a dozen building inspectors, certification inspectors and compliance officers.”

Last month’s storm left more than 3000 Springfield Lakes homes without power, with almost every tiled roof in town shattered by cricket ball sized hailstones.

Numerous households lost roofing altogether, with others left with smashed up cars parked on the street and cracked solar panels.

Just over two weeks on, residents are still cleaning up the damage, many enlisting skilled tradespeople to help with repairs.

Earlier this month, the police urged residents to be on the lookout for dodgy tradies, looters and scammers.

One man has already been charged with stealing items from the front lawns of storm victims.

The QBCC spokesman said homeowners could contact the QBCC to ensure their contractors complied with legislation.

“The QBCC officers are also available to provide information to homeowners on how to find licensed contractors and what they need to be aware of while undertaking home repairs,” he said.

Anyone caught performing unlicensed building work faces potential fines and further regulatory action.

