Building watchdog cracks down on dodgy storm repairs

QUEENSLAND’s building watchdog has attended multiple Ipswich worksites this week in an effort to crack down on unlicensed tradies operating in the area.

It comes as many builders remain inundated with repair work well into the year following last October’s freak Halloween hailstorms which left thousands of homes across Ipswich with severe damage and many of those uninhabitable.

QBCC compliance investigator Mitch Munn said Thursday’s audits, which took place at Rosewood and Walloon, were a regular part of the job.

“The focus is really on licence checks and making sure people are working appropriately under the QBCC Act,” he said.

The Act mandates that every contractor on a worksite must be licenced or working underneath a licenced individual for jobs that are estimated to be more than $3,300 in value.

Thousands of home await repairs following October’s destructive hailstorm. Picture: Richard Walker

Fortunately, all was in order for Director of Expert Roofing Services, Clint Richards amid a surprise visit from auditors on Thursday morning.

He was one of 30 sites in the area to be audited on Thursday.

“It has been a very busy six months for my business. We’re coming to the tail-end of it now which is good, so the minor repairs will follow,” he said.

LOCAL NEWS: How Ipswich businesses stand to benefit from budget

“We’ve probably completed about 70 entire re-roofs through Springfield, Greenbank and Rosewood.”

“I use subcontractors when there’s a large volume of work, generally I do the smaller repairs on my own with a couple of guys though.”

Mr Munn said another focus of the inspection involved ensuring the use of appropriate signage to identify the worksite.

QBCC inspectors speak with Director of Expert Roofing Services Clint Richards at a Rosewood worksite.

“When there’s a site sign there, people have a little bit more confidence that the person is licenced,” he said.

“You don’t get those type of allegations that there are unlicensed people working in the area.

“We just want to make sure the roofs are getting repaired by trained licensees.”

LOCAL NEWS: Armed man in custody after Ipswich streets put in lockdown

It comes as repair works on hail-battered homes continue to inundate tradies across Ipswich six months on from the destructive storms.

“A lot of these roofs were basically tiled roofs damaged in the hailstorms, and as soon as they’re cracked the water gets in,” Mr Munn said.

“The hail was that big that it just went straight through the tile.

“The water can come in and causes problems in terms of the electrics, the plasterboard too.”

QBCC inspectors conducting audits on worksites across Rosewood

Mr Munn said the most common issues to occur involved uninsured homeowners who had been forced to enlist unlicensed workers.

“When there’s no insurance on a job, the homeowner basically has to fund the repairs themselves.”

“They’ve got to find a tradie themselves which forces them out into a busy building industry.

“Unfortunately, it does force some of them to use people who may not be licenced.”

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.