Building taskforce identifies fraudsters

A taskforce set up to forensically examine the Queensland building and construction industry has identified 108 possible fraudsters.

Members of the taskforce have alerted authorities to take a closer look at 108 potential prosecutions.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk welcomed the news, saying it was a step in the right direction for mums and dads, and small business people left in the lurch with unpaid invoices.

"About 45 per cent of referrals related to alleged fraud, while others involved claims of insolvent trading, unlicensed building work and failure to pay retention amounts," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Minister for Housing and Public Works, Mick de Brenni, said the referrals were a positive step to ensuring past wrongs were righted.

The Honourable John Byrne, who headed the taskforce, this week delivered the Special Joint Taskforce report to the Palaszczuk Government, which received 166 submissions making complaints of dodgy payment for construction work.

Of these, 146 submissions came from subcontractors and another 20 mostly from industry organisations providing suggestions for policy change.