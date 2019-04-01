Building support for women in business

SUPPORTING EACH OTHER: Sirle Adamson, of BLVD Restaurant, Sara Vaines, of Springfield Lakes Hotel and Mel Freiberg, of Dark Horse Coffee.

A GROUP of Springfield business women would like to see more females seize opportunities to create new retail and dining precincts for the area.

Sirle Adamson, Sara Vaines and Mel Freiberg are colleagues and friends who offer support and mentor one another to ensure their three businesses in Springfield Lakes succeed.

Ms Adamson owns the BLVD Restaurant, Ms Vaines manages the Springfield Lakes Hotel and Mrs Freiberg recently bought the Dark Horse Coffee shop.

Ms Adamson said with the Springfield region continuing to grow, there was a demand from consumers to support independent business owners rather than larger chains and corporations.

"We would like to see lots of local ladies owning local businesses," Ms Adamson said.

"Enough of these big chains moving in and kicking everyone out and making shops and cafes close down.

"The community wants to support local businesses. We have seen that and experienced that ourselves.

"I think that is something we can definitely do here, if we push for it and support one another."

Business workshops have been held at the BLVD Restaurant previously, and more will also be held in the future.

Mrs Freiberg, who moved from an administration role to owning her own business less than a month ago, said more women needed to be brave and back themselves.

"Just have a go. You will never know until you try," she said.

"For me, it's nice to talk to these two ladies and seek advice and support when I need it, because this is all new for me, but I know I will get there."