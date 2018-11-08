Ipswich's building, population hot spots revealed in report

IPSWICH'S strong population increase has gone up another notch, with the city's growth rate soaring higher.

According to Ipswich City Council's latest Planning and Development Quarterly Activity Report, the population of Ipswich has cracked the 215,000 mark.

The report for July to September confirms the city's high population growth rate is continuing - now soaring to 5.38 per cent.

An extra 2858 people called Ipswich home in the quarter, increasing the city's population to 215,391.

Ipswich had surpassed the 210,000 mark in the January to March quarter earlier this year.

Australian Bureau of Statistics figures have consistently ranked Ipswich as one of the fastest-growing cities in Queensland and in the top 10 nationwide.

The population hotspots are Spring Mountain, South Ripley, Redbank Plains, Ripley and Bellbird Park.

The building boom also continues unabated, as Ipswich continues to be the envy of local government areas across Queensland.

At September 30, there were 78,786 dwellings within the City of Ipswich, compared with 77,657 dwellings at June 30.

This represents an increase of 1129 dwellings and an equivalent annual growth rate of 5.82 per cent.

Suburbs with the most lots created during the September Quarter were Karalee, Brassall, Redbank Plains, Deebing Heights and Augustine Heights.

Highlights from the report included:

Spring Mountain at Greater Springfield is the fastest growing suburb, Karalee with the highest number of new lots created and Ripley with the highest number of new lots approved

68,658m2 of new, non-residential building floor space was built, able to accommodate 719 new jobs

409 development applications and 687 plumbing applications were lodged.