Building more resilient blokes

BONDING SESSION: The Bundamba Men's Shed has won an award. Kev, John and Doug get to work. Rob Williams

IF YOU have ever been in a time of distress or uncertainty, the Ipswich Men's Shed is one place to call.

A small, self-funded group of like-minded men, they work passionately to contribute to the community with timber and metal work, gardening and artwork.

The Ipswich Men's Shed was established in 2011 and since then has provided members with the opportunity to gain new skills while socialising.

Through this development, this group consisting of 120 members has changed the lives of many men who have suffered from marriage breakups, disabilities or lifestyle hardship. The Men's Shed also contributes to community events held by the hospital, museum, hospice, schools and childcare facilities, helping their community any way they can.

With the Salvation Army, the Men's Shed contributes to building toys for underprivileged kids, ensuring that every child can receive a gift at Christmas.

This contribution to make a difference in the community has not gone unnoticed, with the group being nominated for the Queensland Community Achievement Award, by Ipswich City Council and the Ipswich Events Cooperation.

Acting president Laurie Caldwell said the value of camaraderie should not be underestimated.

"Men don't have an outlet, that's why it's important for blokes to work together shoulder to shoulder," he said. "It doesn't take long to give a little back to the community you call home and that's exactly the mission that the Men's Shed has undertaken."

Mr Caldwell said the group took great pride helping the community.

"It's important that we work as friends, for the community, getting guys out of the house to develop new skills," he said.