Building approval a giant leap in CBD redevelopment

HUB: Nicholas St in Ipswich is set to be transformed as part of the CBD upgrades given the green light by the council.

A VISION for a library, visitor centre and food precinct in Ipswich's CBD is set after the council approved an application to progress the long-awaited project.

The application was lodged to Ipswich City Council by its own entity, Ipswich City Properties, in February.

Plans to progress the construction of a library, visitor information centre and a food precinct as part of the Ipswich City Mall redevelopment was approved by the council on Christmas Eve.

According to planning documents, the Material Change of Use application will facilitate: the establishment of a new library and associated information centre and the development of built form associated with cafe, restaurant or hotel uses "that have an outlook towards the river”.

It will also enable the use of the building adjacent to Bottle Alley for a cafe, restaurant or hotel, as well as improving pedestrian connection to Ellenborough St.

According to documents, the Ipswich City Centre development will be undertaken within two defined precincts, a civic precinct and a food and beverage precinct.

An application to build the council's new administration centre was approved earlier this year.

The development will not result in the demolition of the existing carpark structure.

There will be 1035 carpark spaces retained in the existing carpark structure, accessed from Bremer St.

According to the planning documents, a new building on the river is expected to "assist with the activation of the thoroughfare from the east to the west to Bradfield Bridge”.

A bicycle parking area with spaces for 53 bicycles will be constructed.

Ipswich City Council is expected to call for tenders to construct the library and administration centre in the first half of 2019.

Administrator Greg Chemello has previously announced Ipswich City Properties, the company tasked with redeveloping the CBD, will be closed.

Its activities will be transferred to the council for progress.