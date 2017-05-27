Building a better future in detention centre school

COMMUNITY MINDED: Boys from the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre have built and donated a cubby house to the Women's Crisis Support Service.

BETTER men.

That is what the lads in the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre are aiming to be and there are positive signs that many are on the right track.

This week the QT visited the construction class of the Brisbane Youth Education and Training Centre (BYETC), the Education Queensland-run school within the detention centre.

The students were handing over a giant cubby house they had built to the Women's Crisis Support Service.

The project is one of many they complete at the school where they study units towards trade certificates that can help them gain employment when they are released.

The students make hat racks and tool boxes initially, before constructing a wide range of more complex items which are donated for community use.

The young men are in detention for the same crimes an adult could be incarcerated for, including armed robbery, assault and sexual offences.

But they are using their time wisely to improve themselves and prepare for a transition to life in the community.

They make small and large tables which go to local Ipswich schools and play groups.

Dog houses are also constructed and the RSPCA benefits from those.

"Pretty much everything we make we donate except for the hat racks and tool boxes,” teenaged student Antonio (not his real name) told the QT.

"It is good to know that all the stuff that we make is useful in the community.

"This place doesn't have the best reputation, and neither do the kids here, but this is how we assist the community while we are here.

"This is a good use of my skills.

"I always enjoy working with my hands and this is a good way to pass the time and get certificates towards trades.

"Most of my certificates have been in construction, but I also have some in arts and design as well.”

Antonio showed some photos of some of the items he had personally made.

"That is a play fort that is used by the children of teenaged mothers,” he said, while pointing at his handiwork.

"And that is a table I made for an Ipswich pre-school.”

The construction classroom of the Brisbane Youth Education and Training Centre (BYETC) inside Brisbane Youth Detention Centre. David Nielsen

Antonio assisted with the making of the giant cubby house with the other students.

He has been in the detention centre for two and a half years and said he still had "a while to go”.

"I like it here. It's not too bad. With the school you can spend your time well,” he said.

"Quite a few (students) I have known for ages and I get on well with most of them.

"They are fairly good guys once you get to know them and once they get off the drugs they have been on.

"Some of them have got out (of detention) and found work and had bright futures ahead. They also find girlfriends.

"But some of the places they go back to are not the best for them because they hang around with the people that influenced them in the first place.

"If they can break out of that cycle, and some of them can, they will have bright futures and do good in construction, gardening and landscaping. They enjoy that hands-on type of work.”

Antonio has big dreams.

"I am hoping to do veterinary work,” he said.

"I've been doing quite a bit of study in here and once out I'd like to work with the RSPCA and animals and keep studying.”

Kathy Morrison is the Principal of the Brisbane Youth Education and Training Centre (BYETC).

She said the school takes students from 10-17 but the students in the construction program are from 15 to 17.

"The construction program is the most popular subject in the school and the students who are able to do this are the ones who have demonstrated exemplary behaviour and are trustworthy, because they are working with power tools and dangerous items,” she said.

Ms Morrison said the program helped the students develop relationships with each other in a team environment.

The concept of sharing with others is also reinforced, as much of what is made is given away. Self worth is also encouraged.

"They are proud of what they have made, which turns out beautifully,” Ms Morrison said.

"I think in a lot of respects, because of whatever circumstance they've had on the outside, they haven't always been given the opportunity to create something they are proud of .

"That teaches them the value of perseverance and working through to the end.

"Often when a child comes in they are lacking confidence, but I do see them realise that they can push themselves and develop skills they didn't realise they could. That gives them a confidence they didn't previously have.”

"Our whole purpose is to unlock potential in those students and make them realise they can contribute in a positive way to society.”

Ms Morrison said the centre's transitions team worked hard to help the students make connections when they went back into regular society, whether that be another school or the workplace.

"There is a recent student who has just left here and won a job, so he is going to be beginning with a construction company,” she said.

"It is really exciting when we can help release that potential.”

These dog houses are donated to the RSPCA. David Nielsen

Construction teacher David Martin said one young student had recently "got out and jagged himself a job as an apprentice carpenter”.

He showed the QT a board where the students have their academic record up in lights. One had 10 of the 11 units needed for a Certificate One in construction.

When a student completes four units their names and record goes up.

All the sheets of paper with the units listed the QT saw were pristine.

Mr Martin said there was a good reason for that as he explained how he has found a way to stop graffiti. He said one student had tagged his name in the workshop.

"He had his name tagged up in a couple of places in the workshop,” Mr Martin said.

"I said 'you've done those units and I can't take them off you, but if I see your name anywhere again in the workshop your certificate is coming off the wall'.

"He then went and rubbed out a couple of tags I didn't know about.”

Mr Martin said it was a great example when one of the students left detention and found a job on the outside.

That does not happen on every occasion, but there are enough success stories to show what is possible.

The students' work in the construction program is certainly valued by the community.

Christine, from the Women's Crisis Support Service, said the cubby house would be treasured by the women and their children who utilise the service

"It is going to be so good because our kids come with nothing, and for them to have something like this to play in is going to be really great,” she said.

"We don't get a lot of funding for things like this.

"We are so excited. The boys have done a fantastic job on the cubby house, right down to the roof tiling.”