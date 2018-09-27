Builders wanted to restore old council building in CBD

BUILDERS are wanted to refurbish three levels of an old council building in the Ipswich Mall redevelopment.

Ipswich City Council is seeking tenders from companies to refurbish levels one, two and four of the building at 143 Brisbane St.

It comes as work, tenders and contracts were stalled on the mall redevelopment in July before administrator Greg Chemello took over the council in August.

Several employees are on-site to manage leases as well as maintain and guard the CBD while construction work is halted.

Hutchinson Builders employs a caretaker of the building site.

The Queensland Audit Office is reviewing the procurement processes Ipswich City Properties Pty Ltd, which owns the building, had undertaken for the renewal project to date.

The council is the sole shareholder of its company, Ipswich City Properties.

The company was formed to buy and redevelop the CBD.

Queensland Treasury Corporation is reviewing Ipswich City Council's capacity to fund the renewal through its debt and existing cash reserves and had engaged external consultants McGrath Nicol to advise on the redevelopment strategy for the CBD.

The consultants will advise on Ipswich City Properties procurement strategy and potential implications of the transfer of properties from Ipswich City Properties Pty Ltd to Ipswich City Council.

At a council meeting earlier this month, it was recommended a Tender Consideration Plan be prepared in relation to a possible restricted tender process for the construction of the administration building, library, civic space and car park.

It was proposed a Tender Consideration Plan would address the advantages and disadvantages of the optional approaches to procure the redevelopment, including the possibility of a restricted tender process with the current four shortlisted tenderers for the construction of the administration building.

The council will review the plan at the next meeting.

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson declined to comment on the tender for 143 Brisbane St.

Tender information is available at lgtenderbox.com.au.

Tenders close at 2pm on October 30.