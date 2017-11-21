Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tradies wanted to restore derelict Murphy's Pub

Emma Clarke
by

THE next phase of the Murphy's Town Pub face lift is almost ready as Ipswich City Properties is looking for builders willing to take on the re-build project.

Hutchinsons was the contractor for the deconstruction and Queensland Heritage Restorations were their specialist subcontractor responsible for the delicate job of pulling the old facade down.

The 1980s extensions surrounding the pub have already been demolished and the true footprint of the historic Commonwealth Hotel has been revealed.

Expressions of interest are open to contractors and specialist trades who have the necessary skills, experience and resources for the reconstruction and heritage restoration process process.

The next phase includes heritage reconstruction, specialist heritage masonry construction, timber carpentry and joinery, facade construction and specialist traditional ceiling and cornice fabrication and installation.

Expressions of interest submissions close at 2pm on Friday, November 24.

Related Items

Topics:  ipswich cbd ipswich mall ipswich mall redevelopment murphy's town pub

Ipswich Queensland Times
VIDEO: 'Disgraceful' abattoir worker stomps calf

VIDEO: 'Disgraceful' abattoir worker stomps calf

VIDEO: WARNING DISTRESSING CONTENT

Why Schoolies are getting arrested

Schoolies hanging in Surfers Paradise last night. Picture Mike Batterham

Police overnight arrested 17 school leavers on 29 offences

WANTED: Fancy restaurants to move in to redeveloped mall

Update on the Ipswich CBD Mall development construction. Photo taken from rotunda in the mall.

White linen, 'grab and go' food shops wanted for mall 'experience'

Best pubs in Queensland: Home of the blues

Andrew Cafe celebrates the 30th anniversary of owning the Royal Mail Hotel with his loyal customers. Friends orgainsed a signed guitar as a gift for the popular publican.

'It represents what a classic Aussie pub should be'

Local Partners