Tradies wanted to restore derelict Murphy's Pub

THE next phase of the Murphy's Town Pub face lift is almost ready as Ipswich City Properties is looking for builders willing to take on the re-build project.

Hutchinsons was the contractor for the deconstruction and Queensland Heritage Restorations were their specialist subcontractor responsible for the delicate job of pulling the old facade down.

The 1980s extensions surrounding the pub have already been demolished and the true footprint of the historic Commonwealth Hotel has been revealed.

Expressions of interest are open to contractors and specialist trades who have the necessary skills, experience and resources for the reconstruction and heritage restoration process process.

The next phase includes heritage reconstruction, specialist heritage masonry construction, timber carpentry and joinery, facade construction and specialist traditional ceiling and cornice fabrication and installation.

Expressions of interest submissions close at 2pm on Friday, November 24.