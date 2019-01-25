'Builders' filthy hands misuse our money': Subbies' group

A sign at the front of the G.J. Gardner Homes North Ipswich office.

A sign at the front of the G.J. Gardner Homes North Ipswich office. Cordell Richardson

AN ADVOCACY for sub-contractors has demanded better regulations to protect sub-contractors when a business busts.

John Goddard runs Subbies United, a group dedicated to warning trades by exposing dodgy builders.

He said the collapse of builders, such as G.J. Gardner Homes at North Ipswich, had a significant knock-on effect on tradies' lives.

"It sends them broke,” he said.

"Quite often they lose their house and sometimes their marriage.”

Mr Goddard said sub-contractors were often treated "very poorly” by builders and called for better protection.

He said some builders used sub-contractors' money like it was their own.

"They've got their filthy hands on our money and they misuse it,” he said.

The government has previously introduced reforms to ensure all large-scale jobs are done under a Project Bank Accounts.

Payment is made into a pool account where tradies and builders can each take their share when the job is finalised.

Mr Goddard's own experience with builder who busted proved the PBA system worked.

"I didn't lose a cent because I was paid out of a Project Bank Account,” he said.