Builders appointed to breathe life back into $78m project

COMING SOON: The Seanna Residences by Clark Group will begin construction imminently, with Tomkins appointed for the build.

A major luxury beachside apartment development has had new life breathed into it, with builders appointed and construction about to begin.

Clark Group's Seanna Residences at Bokarina Beach are set to get underway soon, with Tomkins officially appointed to construct the 63-apartment project.

The residential unit project had been part of the RGD stable, before RGD Group Pty Ltd and RGD Constructions Pty Ltd collapsed into administration and liquidators were appointed earlier this year.

Clark Group took on the project, as well as Southbank at Birtinya Island, and this week confirmed it had appointed Tomkins, a prominent name on the Coast.

Tomkins' general manager Julian French said the company was excited to be working with Clark Group.

"We're delighted to be working with Clark Group and have spent recent months finalising design for what will be a landmark project for the Sunshine Coast residential market," Mr French said.

The project, which will be Tomkins' sixth on the Coast, was set to create up to 400 jobs for local contractors and suppliers.

"The last five months has had an effect on our industry, so the commencement of projects such as Seanna is a kickstart many local trades and businesses will welcome," Mr French said.

"They play an important part in helping us to deliver these projects, which in turn provides essential flow-on benefits through the local supply chain and wider community.

"We're looking forward to starting on site in coming weeks and delivering an outstanding development for the region."

Clark Group director of development Mac West said the eight-level residential tower would "set a benchmark for luxury apartment living".

He said Clark Group had "remained committed to bringing this project to life".

"Tomkins' expertise and industry strength will deliver the level of quality and detail we expect for a development of this kind, and we're thrilled to be working with them," he said.

"With 60 per cent of the 63 apartments already sold, we've no doubt those remaining will be snapped up once construction is underway."

The Seanna Residences are set on two hectares of beachfront parkland on the corner of Bokarina Blvd and Longboard Pde, in Stockland's Bokarina Beach estate.

The project's features included a landscaped pool podium as well as a retail and dining precinct.

Construction was due to be finished by December, 2021.

It adds to family-owned Tomkins' stable of current works, which included Bradfield House at Caloundra and Rise Apartments in Maroochydore.

The Clark Group had taken charge of a number of key RGD projects and personnel, after RGD Group shareholder Greg Clark, listed at the same Minyama Island address as Clark Group director Darryl Clark, had spent almost $30 million trying to prop up the failing Coast building companies prior to their collapse.

Unsecured creditors had claimed a total of about $31 million worth of debts from the RGD companies.

Initial investigations by liquidators had indicated there wouldn't be sufficient recoveries to secure a return for unsecured creditors of RGD Group Pty Ltd and RGD Constructions Pty Ltd.