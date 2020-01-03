Builder passionately offers to restore iconic buildings

Shane Earle has offered to renovate the building on the Leichhardt roundabout for the same price as demolishing it. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Shane Earle has offered to renovate the building on the Leichhardt roundabout for the same price as demolishing it. Picture: Cordell Richardson

A LOCAL builder who specialises in restoring properties to their former glory is keen to get his hands on an iconic building rather than see it demolished.

The old All Local Real Estate building has been overlooking the roundabout on the corner of Old Toowoomba and Toongarra roads, right on the border of One Mile and Leichhardt for a very, very long time.

Some signage on the top of the building has a date of 1925, but recent years have not been kind to the building.

There is a development application with the council, which The Queensland Times believes will mean the building demolished by the current owners.

But if Shane Earle gets his way, it can be saved. When he saw on social media that the building was set to go, he did some research and has offered to restore the building to its former glory for the same price it would cost to demolish it.

“That’s what Ipswich is all about,” Mr Earle said. “I came to Ipswich from a whole other background and I fell in love with the character of the area.

“I believe every building should be saved. We’re losing our identity, and I think it all began in the ’80s, look at the situation in the mall.”

Mr Earle’s company, Queensland Heritage Restorations, has been operating for eight years renovating and restoring properties across the city. He said he loves seeing old properties returned to their former glory.

“This is part of the character of the area, if you look around here in One Mile and Leichhardt, there are some beautiful big homes on large parcels of land.

“If we keep on building new properties all the time, what’s the point of being called ‘The Heritage City’?

“Retaining as much as possible should be paramount, and that should be on the front of the mind of council.

“You could easily extend this building, you can do whatever you want inside, but it’s the character that is the most important. It was an old shop for years. Why change that? Why take it away? If you want that, go live in Brisbane. There’s lots of conversations about losing the character of homes in Brisbane, and Ipswich has a great opportunity at the moment to retain that very heritage.”

Mr Earle said he believed Ipswich was being looked at by people outside the city for the big collection of older homes, and that’s what makes us not only stand out, but a good bargain.

“Its very cost effective to renovate an old home in Ipswich,” Mr Earle added.

“For what you’d spend on a home in Brisbane you can buy in Ipswich and have enough money over to do a full renovation.

“I’m prepared to offer to restore this property at the same cost of knocking it down and building it new, and I believe it can be done because buildings should have good bones. You can retain that character.

“I’d say to the owners the offer is there, give me a call.”