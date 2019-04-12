Menu
Man on sexual assault charges leaves the Watchhouse.
Crime

More women accuse builder of sexual assault

by JACOB MILEY
12th Apr 2019 7:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOWNSVILLE builder has been charged with further offences after two more alleged victims of sexual assault contacted police.

The 46-year-old builder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested last month, accused of sexually assaulting a woman while assessing her flood-affected property in Kirwan.

Yesterday at Townsville Watchouse he was charged with five new offences including two counts of common assault, two counts of sexual assault and unlawful stalking.

The offences relate to two different alleged victims.

Townsville Child Protection Investigation Unit officer-in-charge detective Senior Sergeant Dave Miles said a Wulguru woman in her 30s was allegedly assaulted in April 2018.

Police will allege the man touched her inappropriately, sexually, and then sent a series of inappropriate text messages to her phone.

The second alleged victim was assaulted during renovation works in March 2018, according to police.

It will be alleged the builder inappropriately touched the woman and sexually assaulted her.

Sen-Sgt Miles said the assaults occurred in the alleged victims' homes.

"These two (alleged) victims that have come forward from offences in both March and April 2018," he said.

"We are confident we are beginning to identify offences that are not only connected with the recent flood event, but also show a consistent behaviour pattern of this individual."

Sen-Sgt Miles has previously said the offences might have spanned back a decade.

More alleged victims have contacted police but have not provided a formal statement.

It's understood the man owns his own building company.

The man will appear in Townsville Magistrates Court on April 16.

accusations charges editors picks sexual assault townsville floods

