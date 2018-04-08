Buffer zones gazetted for Swanbank area 'protects' residents

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said a Temporary Local Planning Instrument was gazetted on April 6.

REQUIREMENTS for new buffer zones and other safeguards are in place for residents living near new or expanded waste facilities in the Swanbank and New Chum industrial area.

Minister for State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning Cameron Dick said a Temporary Local Planning Instrument was gazetted on April 6 to introduce regulatory requirements for new developments.

"Earlier this week I advised Ipswich City Council of my intention to use my statutory powers under the Planning Act 2016 to make a TLPI in response to community and council concerns over the impact that waste facilities can have on neighbouring residents," Mr Dick said.

"Following consideration of council's comments, I have made the TLPI, which will take effect for two years.

"This is a great example of the state working with a local government to respond to community concerns and highlights the importance of having a strong yet flexible planning system in place.”

The change will apply to applications for new or expanded waste activities, as identified within the Swanbank/New Chum waste activity area map, to ensure the significant economic area appropriately protects existing, approved or planned sensitive land uses from the effects associated with waste activities.

The department will work with council to progress any change to its planning scheme.