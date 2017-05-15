Budgeting your way to debt freedom

CATHERINE McInerney helps people out of debt, so was shocked to find herself struggling with the same problem as her clients.

An all too familiar story, Ms McInerney's world was turned upside when illness prevented her from working and the burden of bills and debt took over.

"I had a really great job and then illness got me and there was no way I could get out of it,” Ms McInerney said.

"Things like that happen all the time, so I could have just hidden my head in the sand, but that would have made things so much worse.

"I also found it really hard because I was already a debt coach and was worried I may not be able to operate to do that any more.

"The Centre where I volunteer decided to keep me on though and now I can share my story with clients, because everyone's circumstances are different and you just never know what is going to happen in life.”

As part of the national Christians against Poverty, Springfield Christian Family Debt Centre provides a free service to anyone struggling with debt or in need of financial counselling.

Ms McInerney said asking for help was often the hardest part of the process and knew first-hand what people were going through.

"Sometimes that first step is huge because it means people have to really go out of their comfort zone,” Ms McInerney said.

"There's a lot of shame attached to debt and it's not just in low socio-economic groups, it goes across board, so we see many middle-income earners who are really impacted and are left wondering how on earth they got in this situation.

"It's actually really common to see someone who had access to a good job and then found themselves retrenched and faced with the possibility of not having a roof over their head.

Springfield Christian Family Debt Centre Manager, Joanne Phillips said there were a number of different avenues people could explore regarding their debt and clients were supported the entire way.

"All people need to do is contact the CAP head office and then the process starts,” Ms Phillips said.

"CAP then gets in touch with local churches who engage with other community networks who then support people along their journey.

"Depending on each individual circumstance, people are set up with a budget although if it is likely to exceed four years, then we might look at pursuing bankruptcy, but generally people can pay off their own debts.”

Ms Phillips and Ms McInerney who volunteer one day per week at the debt centre both agreed the relief they saw in people after their first visit was priceless.

"Having been in those shoes myself, I really understand how these people feel, so we do our best to make sure they understand they will be supported throughout the entire process, for however long it takes,” Ms McInerney said.

"We don't leave them, we help where we can and staying in contact and feeling supported is so important to people getting through.

"For me personally, I love to watch the difference from the time we arrive and you can see the stress weighing them down and when it's time to leave, it's like the weight is just dripping off them and they have hope.”

The Springfield Christian Family Debt Centre received Winner of the Outstanding New Debt Centre of the Year for Australia 2016 and has recently taken out the 2017 Most Outstanding Debt Centre award.

If you are facing financial hardship and need help, call CAP on 1300 227 000.

Joanne's top budgeting tips: