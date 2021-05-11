BUDGET: Vital projects overlooked for Ipswich

Upgrades to the Cunningham Hwy between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek appear to have been overlooked in the Federal Government’s 2021-22 budget.

Upgrades to the Cunningham Hwy between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek appear to have been overlooked in the Federal Government’s 2021-22 budget.

FUNDING for upgrades to the Cunningham Hwy between Yamanto and Ebenezer Creek appear to have been overlooked once again under the Federal Government’s 2021-22 budget.

The project, which has remained in limbo for years, will likely be no closer to becoming a reality as Treasurer Josh Frydenberg hands down the budget on Tuesday.

It comes following a preview of the State’s ‘big winners’ published by The Courier-Mail on Monday, detailing a $1.6 billion spend on Queensland roads and infrastructure.

Ipswich, however, remained largely absent from the list.

RELATED: The projects crucial for Ipswich’s future

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann spoke with the Queensland Times in response, saying he was “bitterly disappointed” after previewing the latest budget.

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann says he is “bitterly disappointed” with the 2021-22 budget preview. Picture: Alix Sweeney

He said it was disheartening to have many of the city’s top priority projects disregarded, particularly the works to Cunningham Hwy.

“They’re delivering about $1.6 billion on infrastructure and there’s almost nothing coming out our way, if you can believe what they’ve dropped to the media,” he said.

“This is eight years of failure from the Federal Government, eight years of neglect in our region.”

RELATED: Fears vital highway upgrade funding ‘could be lost’

He slammed the decision not to deliver crucial funding to improve infrastructure across Queensland’s fastest growing region.

He said Ipswich urgently needed improved roads and highways to cater to its expected population boom, which is tipped to exceed more than 558,000 in the next 20 years.

The budget delivered a small win for the region, however, with $4 million assigned to the $5 million Warrego Highway-Mount Crosby Rd interchange project.

Mr Neumann said this was not enough.

$4 million in funding will go toward the Warrego Highway – Mount Crosby Road interchange upgrade under the 2021-22 Federal budget.

“Apart from the few million dollars towards the inadequate and friendless upgrade on the Mount Crosby interchange, it’s totally inadequate,” said Mr Neumann.

He said he was unsure why the Cunningham Hwy project was overlooked and had not spoken with any Federal representatives.

It comes almost three years on since Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack committed $170 million of federal funding to the project.

“The government are full of announcements but not spending, they can’t even give us an announcement.”

“It’s ignoring our region and not listening. We’re getting virtually nothing.”

RELATED: Residents waiting on changes to vital interchange upgrade

Proposed works outlined in previous business cases for the Cunningham Hwy project also included upgrades to key intersections at Yamanto and Amberley.

The roads service about 17,000 vehicles per day; close to 11,000 of those vehicles turn into RAAF Base Amberley or the army’s heavy vehicle training school.

DO IT NOW: ACTIVATE YOUR FREE COURIER MAIL SUBSCRIPTION FOR BIG REWARDS

Read more stories by Kaitlyn Smith here.

