Budget snub: Thousands to go broke

Tourism leaders have continued their attack on the Budget after being shut out of the Federal Government's spending spree.

With no new measures announced on Tuesday night, Queensland tourism operators remain fearful amid dire predictions that up to a quarter of the state's 40,000 tourism businesses will go broke before the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond had lobbied for a new round of JobKeeper-style payments for tourism workers affected by the pandemic but was left disappointed by the lack of new initiatives.

"Our tourism industry, the major ongoing economic casualty from COVID with hundreds of thousands of jobs lost so far, has missed out on any major new funding which, put simply, is a recipe for further job losses for our sector," she said.

We are at risk of becoming one of the only major countries in the world without a comprehensive and well understood timeframe and clear targets for re-opening. This is simply not good enough if we are to rebuild Australia's reputation as a desirable destination in what will be highly competitive global market for international visitation once circumstances allow."

Australian Tourism Industry Council Executive Director Simon Westaway warned there would be tough times ahead without help from the federal government.

"The Federal Budget outlook indicates no foreseeable international market recovery for Australia's visitor economy, and this sadly spells further tourism business and job losses," he said.

With entire fleets grounded, cruising has become a white elephant as industry restarts are continually delayed, but there was little joy for the sector in the Budget.

Cruise Line Industry Association Managing Director Australasia Joel Katz said the Government's estimate that international tourism would not resume until mid-2022 was devastating for the entire Australian tourism industry.

"Tourism leaders are rightly calling for clarity from the Federal Government and backing for the thousands of Australian workers who depend on the visitor economy," he said.

