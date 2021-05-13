Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Tourism sector 'wants to see the details' of how the budget will help the sector
Business

Budget snub: Thousands to go broke

by Jeremy Pierce
13th May 2021 4:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tourism leaders have continued their attack on the Budget after being shut out of the Federal Government's spending spree.

With no new measures announced on Tuesday night, Queensland tourism operators remain fearful amid dire predictions that up to a quarter of the state's 40,000 tourism businesses will go broke before the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Tourism and Transport Forum CEO Margy Osmond had lobbied for a new round of JobKeeper-style payments for tourism workers affected by the pandemic but was left disappointed by the lack of new initiatives.

"Our tourism industry, the major ongoing economic casualty from COVID with hundreds of thousands of jobs lost so far, has missed out on any major new funding which, put simply, is a recipe for further job losses for our sector," she said.

We are at risk of becoming one of the only major countries in the world without a comprehensive and well understood timeframe and clear targets for re-opening. This is simply not good enough if we are to rebuild Australia's reputation as a desirable destination in what will be highly competitive global market for international visitation once circumstances allow."

 

 

Australian Tourism Industry Council Executive Director Simon Westaway warned there would be tough times ahead without help from the federal government.

"The Federal Budget outlook indicates no foreseeable international market recovery for Australia's visitor economy, and this sadly spells further tourism business and job losses," he said.

With entire fleets grounded, cruising has become a white elephant as industry restarts are continually delayed, but there was little joy for the sector in the Budget.

Cruise Line Industry Association Managing Director Australasia Joel Katz said the Government's estimate that international tourism would not resume until mid-2022 was devastating for the entire Australian tourism industry.

"Tourism leaders are rightly calling for clarity from the Federal Government and backing for the thousands of Australian workers who depend on the visitor economy," he said.

 

Originally published as Budget snub: Thousands to go broke

More Stories

Show More
budget coronavirus covid-19 qld tourism tourism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency services rush to crash in residential estate

        Premium Content Emergency services rush to crash in residential estate

        News Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash on wet roads in a residential estate in the Lockyer Valley

        Storm carnage: Power outages, 100k lightning strikes, Kmart roof caves in

        Premium Content Storm carnage: Power outages, 100k lightning strikes, Kmart...

        News More than 10,000 homes were without power and a major store’s roof caved in after...

        What a revival: Check out fantastic Ipswich sports

        Premium Content What a revival: Check out fantastic Ipswich sports

        Sport With winter on the way, the chilly nights will be warmed up with hot regional...

        How Ipswich businesses stand to benefit from budget

        Premium Content How Ipswich businesses stand to benefit from budget

        Business New measures set to help small enterprises recover following year of uncertainty