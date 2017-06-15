Budget reveals major expansion to hospital

Cameron Dick meets with local paramedics at the Ipswich Ambulance Station flanked by local MP's Jim Madden and Jennifer Howard.

A MAJOR expansion is on the cards for Ipswich Hospital.

The State Government's plans for significant works at hospital were revealed in the budget documents, however, the projects haven't been officially announced.

The Minister's accompanying statement also suggests Ipswich is about to be home to new, specialised mental health team.

The documents handed down with Tuesday's budget included $9 million for a detailed business case and planning works for redevelopments at three hospitals "to meet future needs”.

Those hospitals were Ipswich, Logan and Caboolture.

Budget snapshot, Ipswich 2017-2018

While $9 million might not sound like much, it's part of $112.2 million allocated to the planning process for the three facilities.

In his budget press release, Health Minister Cameron Dick said: "Ipswich and West Moreton residents will benefit from new and improved infrastructure including planning and preparatory work for the redevelopment of Ipswich Hospital; a new mental health acute care team and funding to meet growth in emergency department presentations, outpatient appointments and elective surgery.”

The funding to meet growth in the emergency department refers to the $5 million added to West Moreton Hospital and Health Service's budget earlier in the year.

But the service is yet to publicly release information on a new mental health acute care team or any upcoming renovations or expansion projects.

The QT has further information from the Minister's office.

Meanwhile, West Moreton Hospital and Health Service has been given a funding boost of $42.3 million in the 2017-2018 State Budget.

Mr Dick said the new budget of $554.6 million was 8.3 per cent more than the 2016-17 operating budget of $512.3 million. "This budget ensures the money is being spent where it is most needed,” Mr Dick said.

He said the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service funding was part of a $1.28 billion boost to Queensland's health budget, with the state-wide budget reaching $16.554 billion in 2017-18.

He said almost $14 billion would go to the state's 16 hospital and health services and other organisations to provide more staff, programs and services.

The budget also included $675,000 of $1.6 million to upgrade and resize the mains water supply at Ipswich Hospital, to improve hydrant supply and Legionella resilience. Legionella is a bacteria that causes a respiratory disease.