BUDGET REVEAL: $600 million boost for south-western highways

Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Minister for Main Roads and Transport Mark Bailey and Ipswich West MP Jim Madden at a recent Warrego Hwy funding announcement. Contributed

A SOLUTION may be in sight for the notorious Mt Crosby Rd interchange, with a $400 million boost to the joint-funded Warrego Highway Upgrade Program announced ahead of today's state budget.

The State Government will prioritise a jointly-funded $22 million upgrade at the busy Mt Crosby Rd interchange to help ease congestion around the state's principal east-west highway.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden has been a fierce proponent for the interchange and said as it is a National Highway project, the contribution from the state should be 20 per cent with the remaining 80 per cent tipped in by the Federal Government.

"Locals want action on the Warrego Highway. We're delivering the eastern section master plan, completed the $43.5 million Oakey to Miles safety upgrade and are now looking to upgrade the Mount Crosby Rd interchange,” he said.

The project will include duplicating the lanes on the southern roundabout, constructing a dedicated pedestrian and bike bridge over the Warrego Highway and optimising traffic movements.

"It adds to jointly funded Warrego Highway projects we've already completed, including the $56 million Dalby access upgrades and $35.5 million Oakey to Dalby overtaking lanes project and $16.9 million for flood mitigation works on the key western route.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said Mr Madden had lobbied tirelessly for the interchange upgrade.

"He presented a petition to Parliament last year on behalf of residents, which received more than 1700 signatures, which clearly demonstrated the local feeling around this project.”

Mr Bailey said in addition to investments on the Warrego Hwy, $212.5 million would be delivered in today's budget for the Cunningham Hwy.

"This includes more than $28 million in joint funding for a highway safety package, $22 million to upgrade the Eight Mile intersection and a further $2.8 million to repave key sections of the highway between Ipswich and Warwick.

"Ipswich, Springfield and surrounding communities form one of the fastest growing areas in Queensland.”

Mr Bailey said the State Government will continue to work with Federal to plan priority upgrades under the infrastructure program, including progressing the Mount Crosby Rd project as a priority.