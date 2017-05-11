Budget puts squeeze on students' razor thin finances

OUR students already live off the smell of an oily rag.

But that is set to be barely a whiff after Federal Budget measures which are set to increase student fees by $2000 to $3600 for a four-year degree.

Students will now need to repay degree loans when their salary reaches $42,000 instead of $55,000, making it harder to save money for a first home once they do graduate and get a job.

The QT met some students studying to be paramedics at the Ipswich USQ campus and they all agreed the budget would force them to tighten their belts even further.

Brad Cameron has moved out of home and works part-time.

"It is just going to make it worse and make our fees even higher, and we'll be struggling for even more years afterwards," he said.

"At the end of the week on a good budget I have $20 left, and that's working part-time. I am paying $360 a fortnight (in rent) and it is financially very difficult."

Mr Cameron said he wanted to get into the property market at some point, but added the cost of housing was making that harder each year.

John Bush is co-founder of Easyshare, an online payment platform for renters. He said the rise in university fees and the lowering of the HELP repayment threshold would significantly impact students and graduates and put them at a financial disadvantage.

"This increased cost of living, alongside other expenses such as rent will likely force young Australians to live at home with mum and dad for longer," he said.

"Share housing is a rite of passage for many young Australians.

"By increasing the cost of living, we strip young Aussies of this experience, shrink their independence and force them to rely more heavily on family or friends.

"Those without the ability to rely on family will be much harder hit."

While the Federal Budget will now allows first home buyers to salary sacrifice funds into their superannuation, and later withdraw it for a deposit, many students who graduate and get their first job simply don't have any spare money.

In a competitive marketplace, securing a position is a real challenge.

"We are going into paramedicine and it is a very competitive market," full-time student Sally Jacobs said.

"We have about 120 in our cohort, and that is just our uni, and QAS only has about 15 or 20 positions every year."

Ms Jacobs lives at home and doesn't work, but she said many of her colleagues who had moved out were feeling the pinch.

"You've got things like rent, which is so expensive these days, and electricity," she said.

"If you are just coming out of school it is so hard because you are going from your parents supporting you to having to support yourself."

Ms Jacobs said textbooks alone would cost more than $1000 each year in her degree.

Mr Cameron said he might not be able to replace equipment he needs for his degree due to the budget squeeze.